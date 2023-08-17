Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
17. Aug 2023 at 18:36  I 

Fico speaking of a police coup as more security forces people face criminal charges

Following a police operation on Thursday, the Security Council will meet on Friday morning.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Police chief Štefan Hamran on August 17, 2023.Police chief Štefan Hamran on August 17, 2023. (Source: TASR - Jakub Kotian)

Almost a week after the police charged three men, including ex-police chief and Smer politician Tibor Gašpar and oligarch Norbert Bödör, with corruption and organised crime, more men followed suit on Thursday morning.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

As part of the Conflict Resolution (Rozuzlenie) police operation, the police charged the current head of the Slovak Information Service (SIS), Michal Aláč, his predecessor Vladimír Pčolinský (who is already facing a corruption charge in another case), entrepreneur Peter “X” Košč with links to SIS, and former National Crime Agency investigator Ján Kaľavský. Kaľavský is hiding in Bosnia. In July, he was convicted of corruption. The verdict is invalid due to appeals. Ex-SIS member Martin Ciriak was also charged on August 17. Ciriak and two police investigators from the Interior Ministry’s police inspectorate were, moreover, detained.

SkryťTurn off ads

Some of the charged men are currently on holiday and business trips.

The charges read that the men were allegedly members of the organised crime group. They were supposed to sabotage the investigation of corruption cases, said police chief Štefan Hamran. The obstruction of justice and the abuse of power by a public official were added to the list of criminal charges as well.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

2023 early elections

Top stories

Павільйон для ігор

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Check out the affordable activities taking place in the city, including TAPE exhibition or pavilion for games.


7 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
The turbines near the village of Cerová.

News digest: Slovakia may finally tap into wind power

Economic growth a pleasant surprise, a concert to celebrate freedom, and three positive stories from Slovakia.


16. aug
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad