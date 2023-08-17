Items in shopping cart: View
17. Aug 2023 

How did we get to the point where Fico is talking about a coup?

No nation deserves Fico.

Beata Balogová
Beata Balogová
Beata Balogová is Editor of the Sme daily.

How did we as a society get to the point where for part of the population, the most acceptable cabinet is that which fed their oligarchs through taxpayers’ money, corrupted people with positions in state administration, and when they became their people, protected them up to the outer reaches of the law?

How did it happen that a part of the population willingly forgets the reasons for which Smer stood out for years? Or pretend we never read Threema and Robert Fico never lived at a tax fraudster’s place. As if Robert Kaliňák had not left the management of the state’s security forces to a private company.

How did we get here? Today, Robert Fico talks about the threat to democracy because the police are doing their job. At the same time, the police are investigating the consequences of the mafia’s intrusion into state management during Robert Fico’s rule.

