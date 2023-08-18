What it’s like to crawl inside an elastic animal hanging in the Old Market Hall

Austrian-Croatian art group returns to Bratislava with a new project, this time made from adhesive tape.

People have to take off shoes before crawling into the Tape installation. (Source: Jana Liptáková)

“I thought it was going to be mostly fun for the kids, but I really enjoyed it too,” said Michaela Nováková, after she and her two children climbed out of an installation floating like a sci-fi animal in the Old Market Hall in Bratislava city centre. “On my fours, I climbed into one of the tunnels, sat down and just enjoyed the strange light inside and how it all moved. I felt like I was in the bowels of some huge animal; it was strange to realise that it was all made of sellotape.”

The elastic installation, which resembles a transparent spider’s web or an icy landscape and is called Tape, is the work of the Austrian-Croatian art group Numen/For Use. It is a continuation of its Tube project from 2021. But while the Tube installation was made of nets, Tape is made of transparent adhesive tape. Those interested can enjoy the Tape installation in the Old Market Hall until the end of August.

