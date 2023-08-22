Place near Košice supposedly looks like Norwegian fjords

The company received a subsidy from the self-governing region for the toboggan.

In May, the Košice self-governing region approved a subsidy of 39,000 euros for the Baraba group to construct social facilities and a toboggan at the Ružín dam. The contract has already been signed.

The Baraba company was established in October 2022, its headquarters in Košická Bela, its owner and manager Róbert Boguš. The project is to be co-financed with approximately 4,000 euros.

The toboggan is supposed to be in the immediate vicinity of Boathouse Ružín, in Hámorská cove near the location of Zlatník.

The project also includes social facilities - toilets and showers with warm water.

