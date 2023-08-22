Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
22. Aug 2023 at 7:00  I 

Place near Košice supposedly looks like Norwegian fjords

The company received a subsidy from the self-governing region for the toboggan.

author
Lenka Haniková, Anna Novotná
External contributor
(Source: Korzár/Anna Novotná)

In May, the Košice self-governing region approved a subsidy of 39,000 euros for the Baraba group to construct social facilities and a toboggan at the Ružín dam. The contract has already been signed.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The Baraba company was established in October 2022, its headquarters in Košická Bela, its owner and manager Róbert Boguš. The project is to be co-financed with approximately 4,000 euros.

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.

The toboggan is supposed to be in the immediate vicinity of Boathouse Ružín, in Hámorská cove near the location of Zlatník.

SkryťTurn off ads

The project also includes social facilities - toilets and showers with warm water.

Comparison to Norwegian fjords

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
A tank in Bratislava during the August invasion in 1968.

News digest: The 1968 invasion reminds us how important freedom is

Spiš Castle is the best one in Košice Region according to reviews, the soft drink that survived communism, and the most frequented place in the High Tatras.


16 h
SIS head Michal Aláč is one of the people charged in the Unravelling case.

Top security officials charged in the middle of election campaign

This is also what the upcoming Slovak election will be about.


22 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad