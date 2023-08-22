Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

22. Aug 2023 at 7:00 

Water reservoir near Košice supposedly looks like Norwegian fjords

An investor plans to build a toboggan in the area.

author
Lenka Haniková, Anna Novotná
External contributor
Ružín.Ružín. (Source: Korzár/Anna Novotná)

In May, the Košice Region approved a subsidy of €39,000 for the Baraba group to construct social facilities and a toboggan at the Ružín reservoir. The contract has already been signed.

The Baraba company was established in October 2022, its headquarters in Košická Belá, its owner and manager Róbert Boguš. The project is to be co-financed with approximately €4,000.

The toboggan is supposed to be in the immediate vicinity of Boathouse Ružín, in Hámorská cove near the location of Zlatník.

The project also includes social facilities - toilets and showers with warm water.

Comparison to Norwegian fjords

