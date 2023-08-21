Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
21. Aug 2023 at 17:13

Two Liptov villages to get a "UFO" just like Bratislava

Bridge connecting the villages in dire need of reconstruction.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The old pedestrian bridge between the villages of Švošov and Hubová, Liptov Region.The old pedestrian bridge between the villages of Švošov and Hubová, Liptov Region. (Source: Romana Vicianová)

In 1968, a pedestrian bridge was built to connect the villages of Švošov and Hubová near the town of Ružomberok, northern Slovakia.

Even since, hundreds of people from both villages used it on a daily basis; the residents of Švošov walked the bridge to get to the bus, while it allowed the residents of Hubová to reach the train.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Later, the ownership of the bridge was transferred to Švošov. However, 8 years ago its mayor closed it based on a structural assessment. With the ropes in the worst condition, the bridge shut down in 2019 due to a state of emergency, forcing locals to opt for a 6-kilometre detour.

SkryťTurn off ads

However, instead of walking to the nearest bridge, locals have disregarded the state of emergency and continued to use the closed bridge.

Now, Švošov has obtained funds for the construction of a completely new bridge. Already there is noise at the site.

The visualisation of the new bridge between the villages.The visualisation of the new bridge between the villages. (Source: LSS)

It will serve not only pedestrians, but cyclists as well. Moreover, emergency services will be able to use it should the occasion arise. The bridge is supposed to be more than seventy metres long and be eight meters higher than the original.

With a single 24-metre supporting pylon topped by a circular plarform, the bridge will resemble the Most SNP bridge in Bratislava. But instead of a restaurant on a platform known colloquially as UFO, the platform should serve as a temporary nesting place for storks.

SkryťTurn off ads

The project should be finished by November this year.

Top stories

A tank in Bratislava during the August invasion in 1968.

News digest: The 1968 invasion reminds us how important freedom is

Spiš Castle is the best one in Košice Region according to reviews, the soft drink that survived communism, and the most frequented place in the High Tatras.


1 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
SIS head Michal Aláč is one of the people charged in the Unravelling case.

Top security officials charged in the middle of election campaign

This is also what the upcoming Slovak election will be about.


7 h
The first moments of a long occupation, 1968.

As in 1968, we should again rise to the challenge

We must defend the values our society is built on, writes Slovakia's foreign minister.


19 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad