How heading a football ball can hurt the brain, Republika's anti-NATO referendum plan, a place near Košice supposedly looks like Norwegian fjords.

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, August 22 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Cabinet promises electricity price cap for 2024

The Mochovce nuclear power plant. (Source: Gabriel Kuchta)

For households, the price of power electricity should be capped next year thanks to a contract with the largest electricity supplier Slovenské Elektrárne.

But the final prices of electricity for households in 2024 will be determined by other fees and tariffs included in the prices. The amount of these fees is decided by market developments and the regulatory authority. If the state decided to compensate households for any increase in fees and tariffs, these compensations would amount to hundreds of millions of euros, affecting public finances.

After signing the contract, households should receive power electricity for €61.20 per megawatt hour. Acting Economy Minister Peter Dovhun believes that it will be signed in the coming weeks, the SITA news agency wrote.

Gas price: The ministry wants to set up more targeted help for households. Without compensation, households would pay for gas as a commodity instead of today's €20 per megawatt hour up to €70, excluding fees.

Number: So far this year, the state has spent €1.6 billion on compensation for expensive energy.

Quote: From next year, we would like to help targeted households. But for that you need data and connected systems. And honestly, we don't have them today. (Peter Dovhun)

NATO: Anti-NATO referendum may damage the far-right party Republika's plan.

Anti-NATO referendum may damage the far-right party Republika's plan. Analysis: The opposition claims that the election will be rigged. It is a dangerous strategy.

The opposition claims that the election will be rigged. It is a dangerous strategy. Justice: The Specialised Criminal Court judge has approved a plea agreement in the case of former top police official Bernard Slobodník.

The Specialised Criminal Court judge has approved a plea agreement in the case of former top police official Bernard Slobodník. Travel: A place near Košice supposedly looks like Norwegian fjords.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

How heading a football ball can hurt the brain

Unfamiliar with heading? It’s a showy, signature football play in which someone redirects a speeding ball with his or her head. (Source: Washington Post illustration/Andrew Cornaga/The Associated Press)

A number of studies suggest that the powerful forces involved in heading a ball may lead to thinking and memory problems, and possibly dementia.

EVENT FOR THIS WEEK

Pride Košice

The pride festival in Košice takes place until August 27. (Source: Facebook/Pride Košice)

After Bratislava, Košice also holds a pride festival this week. The event kicked off last week.

Here's the programme. The parade will take place on August 26, which is Saturday.

In other news

A former Bratislava mill known as Klepáč in the Železná Studnička green area was not auctioned off in the end. The old building was purchased by businessman and politician Alojz Hlina. (Sme)

The old building was purchased by businessman and politician Alojz Hlina. (Sme) The monthly minimum wage in 2024 will be €750. Without the deal between two parties - employees and employers, this wage would automaticall have increased to €744.

Without the deal between two parties - employees and employers, this wage would automaticall have increased to €744. 39 Slovak firefighters are going to Greece to help put out fires, Fire Rescue Service said on August 22.

More than 55 percent of Slovaks think that the next government should not fund registered churches, an AKO poll has found. Almost 38 percent want the support to continue.

A view up from the Sky Park 4 tower on August 22, 2023. (Source: TASR - Pavel Neubauer)

WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers in some places or storms. Warm and stuffy weather. Yellow storm warnings have been issued for central and eastern Slovakia. Yellow high temperature warnings will be in place in the south of western Slovakia. (SHMÚ)

