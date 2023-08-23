News digest: Magnetic reminder that Slovakia still celebrates its controversial figures

Hungary buys another property in Slovakia, what are Slovaks googling ahead of election, and a festival to end the summer season.

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, August 23 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Another Slovak property bought by Hungary

Historic Burghers' houses. The pink one on the left has been bought by Manevi SK, a Slovak daughter firm of Hungarian company Manevi. (Source: Katarína Gécziová)

A historic building in Bardejov was recently bought by Dunajská Streda-based company Manevi SK through its Slovak daughter firm of the same name which belongs to the Hungarian Foundation for Preservation of Immovable Heritage in Central Europe.

Its plans for the property are not known.

Last year, Manevi SK purchased a fourth building in Košice, while in 2021, the Hungarian government purchased two buildings in the Košice heritage site reservation, citing diplomatic purposes. One of those building was the former seat of the Constitutional Court in the city which is now being reconstructed from the ground up.

Former Slovak foreign affairs minister Ivan Korčok criticised Hungary for the purchase. Hungary has also bought property in other neighbouring countries.

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

Geophysicist's protest against Slovakia's celebration of controversial past

Martin Bednárik installing a magnet bearing the word "victims" on the Námestie Hraničiarov square name sign. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

With a ladder on his shoulder, geophysicist Martin Bednárik has been going around a large square in Bratislava's Petržalka borough altering street name signs.

Although the magnets he uses to attach to street signs have just one word written on them, they change the whole meaning of the name. With a single magnet, Námestie Hraničiarov (Square of Border Troops) becomes Námestie Obetí Hraničiarov (Square of Victims of Border Troops). Instead of glorifying killers, Bednárik commemorates the people they killed at the border.

Streets named after the Kremlin, killers, Aryanisators still exist in Slovakia.

EVENT FOR THE WEEK

End your summer at the Uprising festival

The Uprising festival badges. (Source: TASR)

The Uprising festival has become an inseparable part of the end of summer. Since its founding in 2008, it has grown to be the biggest festival of its kind in central Europe, with its fanbase expanding every year. Taking place between August 25 and 26 at the Zlaté Piesky lake in Bratislava, its goal is to bring together people of different cultural, ethnic and racial backgrounds.

This year's edition will feature performances from the likes of Parov Stelar, Asian Dub Foundation, Dizzee Rascal and Steel Pulse. For more information and tickets click here.

IN OTHER NEWS

The government has updated the list of international military exercises Slovak soldiers will participate in the second half of 2023 : These include Deployex 2023 taking place in Slovakia and featuring 1,500 soldiers from NATO countries, Salvator 2023 and Steadfast Jupiter 23 in Poland, and Milex 23 in Spain. Meanwhile, it has been announced that the salaries of professional soldiers will increase by about 5 percent as of September.

: These include Deployex 2023 taking place in Slovakia and featuring 1,500 soldiers from NATO countries, Salvator 2023 and Steadfast Jupiter 23 in Poland, and Milex 23 in Spain. Meanwhile, it has been announced that the salaries of professional soldiers will increase by about 5 percent as of September. The government has approved extraordinary aid to compensate wheat producers for imports of cereals and oilseed rape from Ukraine using EU aid of €5.24 million and additional national financial aid of up to €10.48 million.

EU aid of €5.24 million and additional national financial aid of up to €10.48 million. The government has approved an amendment to the law on health care governing outpatient emergencies. Operating hours will be shortened and fees for visits will increase, among other changes. This comes after approximately 400 paediatricians handed in their resignations, citing excessive workload and an insufficient number of doctors, among other things. The cabinet approved the amendment for shortened legislative procedure and it is expected it will be supported by MPs.

Operating hours will be shortened and fees for visits will increase, among other changes. This comes after approximately 400 paediatricians handed in their resignations, citing excessive workload and an insufficient number of doctors, among other things. The cabinet approved the amendment for shortened legislative procedure and it is expected it will be supported by MPs. Traffic restrictions will be in place from 6.00 PM on Thursday between the Trnavské Mýto locality and Bajkalská Street in Bratislava due to a football match between ŠK Slovan Bratislava and Aris Limassol. Drivers are advised to look for other routes.

The city of Bratislava has begun the construction of a rental apartment building on the Muchovo Námestie square in the Petržalka borough. The construction of the eight-story building should be finished by March 2025. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR THURSDAY

Partly cloudy. Warm and stuffy weather, with daily temperatures between 28 °C and 33 °C. Level 1 high temperature warning is in place for westernmost and south-western Slovakia, see map. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

