New fee at Bratislava university dormitories will affect foreign students

Students will pay €5 to use their own electric appliances.

Comenius University Bratislava (UK) will introduce a new fee for the usage of private electric appliances at its dormitories in Bratislava’s Mlynská Dolina student town.

The monthly fee will be €5 per appliance from September.

The administration of dormitories sees this as a necessity due to old wiring and increasing electricity prices.

"The dormitories were not designed for the current demand, which is causing wiring congestion and outages," explained Anton Repka, head of the UK's external relations department.

Until now, the usage of one's own appliances had officially been forbidden in the dormitories. The fee will apply to appliances with higher electricity consumption like cookers, electric kettles, microwave ovens and irons. Students will not have to pay the fee for mobile phones, laptops and sanitary appliances.

Foreigners will pay the fee, too

The appliance fee will also apply to foreign students, the Sme daily reported.

"I can't go home for the weekend, bring food, have things washed and ironed. I do everything here in the dormitory," said Ukrainian student Anna Lebed. Living with one malfunctioning stove in the kitchen, no freezer, and a refrigerator that still remembers communism is not easy, she added.

Two appliances per accommodation unit will be allowed from September if there are no safety issues.

Higher accommodation fee

Most students disagree with the appliance fee. They argue that if the dorm kitchens were better equipped, they would not have to bring their own appliances, said Zuzana Hozlárová, chair of the university's Student Council as cited by the public broadcaster RTVS.

The appliance fee comes at a time when students staying at dormitories in Mlynská Dolina are also facing a double increase in their accommodation fees. One will take place in September and the second one in January.