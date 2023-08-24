Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
24. Aug 2023 at 18:09

Far-right party leader has kept quiet about his past pro-Western views

In his twenties, Republika chair Milan Uhrík was a member of a pro-Western political youth group.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Milan Uhrík on a Republika billboard in June 2023.Milan Uhrík on a Republika billboard in June 2023. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Milan Uhrík, leader of the far-right party Republika, last week revealed his plan to hold an anti-NATO referendum. What the politician has never mentioned is that he once was a believer in pro-Western values.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

In 2010, when he was in his mid-twenties, Uhrík belonged to the youth group Nová Generácia (New Generation), the Aktuality.sk news website reports. The group was affiliated with the SDKÚ political party, a pro-Western party financed from abroad.

Wrong move, wrong girlfriend

Uhrík himself confirmed the information on the website, which does not appear on MEP Uhrík’s resume.

SkryťTurn off ads

“Yes, I attended a few (two or three) NG meetings until I realised that I absolutely did not belong there,” he told the website. He added that this bad experience helped him to open his eyes. “Kind of like when a young boy chooses the wrong girlfriend or joins the wrong club to find out what he doesn’t want to do,” the politician said.

Uhrík was a member for at least three years, from 2010 to 2012. At that time, the party was headed by pro-Western former PM Mikuláš Dzurinda. While Dzurinda is now attempting to return to politics with a new party, Uhrík’s far-right party will likely make it to parliament.

Information about Milan Uhrík on Nová Generácia's Facebook page.Information about Milan Uhrík on Nová Generácia's Facebook page. (Source: Aktuality.sk)

Dzurinda unaware of Uhrík’s past

Established in 2020, Nová Generácia was funded by various organisations such as Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung and Hanns Seidel Stiftung.

SkryťTurn off ads

Uhrík declined to comment on whether he was an SDKÚ member as well.

Dzurinda had no idea that Uhrík belonged to the youth organisation.

“I have no idea what views this gentleman had all those years ago. But people change. And not always for the better,” he told the website.

2023 early elections

Top stories

The ruins of the Biely Kameň castle near Svätý Jur.

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Set out on a hike to Biely Kameň Castle or visit chamber concerts in the Botanical Garden.


7 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
An old Hungarian burial ground from the 10th century on the territory of the future Valaliky Strategic Park, where archaeologists discovered more than 260 graves on June 20, 2023 in Valaliky, near Košice.

Site chosen for new car plant was once used for burial rituals

Evidence of various cultures have been unearthed at the location.


6 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad