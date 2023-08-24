Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
24. Aug 2023 at 18:06

Slovakia’s new spy chief is third in three years

Tomáš Rulíšek has replaced Michal Aláč following accusations of serious crimes.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Slovak Information Service building in Bratislava under renovation in 2018.The Slovak Information Service building in Bratislava under renovation in 2018. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

President Zuzana Čaputová sacked Slovak Information Service Director Michal Aláč on August 23 and temporarily replaced him with his deputy Tomáš Rulíšek.

Nominated by the coalition party Sme Rodina and appointed by the president in 2021, Aláč had to leave. As of last week he has been prosecuted for several crimes, including obstruction of justice, establishing an organised crime group and the abuse of power.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Rulíšek is the third spy boss at the helm of the Slovak Information Service in three years.

SkryťTurn off ads
Read also: Top security officials charged in the middle of election campaign Read more 

Aláč’s predecessor nominated by Sme Rodina, Vladimír Pčolinský is suspected of corruption and accused of the same crimes as Aláč. He was sacked in March 2021 after almost one year in office. Pčolinský is a brother of Sme Rodina deputy chair Peter Pčolinský. Aláč was Pčolinský’s right-hand man at the secret service.

Under the management of Sme Rodina nominees, the secret service is alleged to have attempted to discredit police investigators dealing with corruption cases linked to the Smer party, and helped Pčolinský when he was charged with corruption.

Vladimír Pčolinský.Vladimír Pčolinský. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)
Michal Aláč.Michal Aláč. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

New spy boss after elections

A lawyer by profession, Rulíšek has worked with the secret service for 20 years. He was mostly responsible for international relations and administration, the Sme daily writes.

SkryťTurn off ads

The secret service does not publish the names of his deputies, but Sme writes that one is a person nominated by the OĽaNO party, led by ex-PM Igor Matovič. The self-declared anti-corruption fighter defeated Smer and Robert Fico in the 2020 elections.

The Slovak Information Service director is responsible to the prime minister. Acting PM Ľudovít Ódor said that a new government should appoint the new top spy boss.

Michal Aláč

Top stories

The ruins of the Biely Kameň castle near Svätý Jur.

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Set out on a hike to Biely Kameň Castle or visit chamber concerts in the Botanical Garden.


8 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
An old Hungarian burial ground from the 10th century on the territory of the future Valaliky Strategic Park, where archaeologists discovered more than 260 graves on June 20, 2023 in Valaliky, near Košice.

Site chosen for new car plant was once used for burial rituals

Evidence of various cultures have been unearthed at the location.


7 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad