Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

24. Aug 2023 at 19:39

News digest: Slovakia may name its planned motorway after Andy Warhol

Extremely high temperatures on Friday and Saturday, extra fee for foreign students living in Bratislava dorms, Milan Uhrík's unexpected views.

Peter Dlhopolec
editor-in-chief

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, August 24 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

A motorway might be named after Andy Warhol

The R4 motorway project between Prešov and the Polish border.The R4 motorway project between Prešov and the Polish border. (Source: National Highway Company (NDS))

The National Highway Company is updating a feasibility study concerning the R4 motorway, the SITA news agency wrote. It will connect the town of Kapušany, near Prešov, with the Polish border.

Nine stretches, which should be as long as 60km, should be built by 2032. Slovakia initially pledged to build the motorway by 2028.

The motorway will be part of the Via Carpathia road corridor. Once the project is completed, it will connect northern and southern Europe alongside the EU’s eastern border.

The planned Slovak motorway could bear the name of the king of pop art, Andy Warhol, whose parents came from eastern Slovakia.

  • Politics: Slovakia has a new spy boss - third in three years.
  • Election: MEP Milan Uhrík, a far-right leader, held pro-Western views a decade ago. He forgot to share it with his supporters.
  • Education: One of the universities in Bratislava will introduce an extra fee for students living in dormitories.
  • Bratislava: Here's 3 things that you can enjoy in the capital for free.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

Future Volvo plant site reveals important archaeological finds

An old Hungarian burial ground from the 10th century on the territory of the future Valaliky Strategic Park, where archaeologists discovered more than 260 graves on June 20, 2023 in Valaliky, near Košice.An old Hungarian burial ground from the 10th century on the territory of the future Valaliky Strategic Park, where archaeologists discovered more than 260 graves on June 20, 2023 in Valaliky, near Košice. (Source: TASR)

Archaeologists from the Slovak Academy of Sciences have just completed their first six months of investigations at the Valaliky site, near Košice. Here's what researchers have found there.

In other news

  • The railway carrier ZSSK will add more carriages to its trains running on the international line Košice - Mukachevo from tomorrow until September 3 due to the expected increased number of travelling Ukrainian students living in Slovakia.
  • The Nitra Regional Court has dismissed an appeal filed by ex-secret service agent Peter Tóth in the case of blackmailing the late journalist Jana Telekiová. Tóth was given a suspended sentence of two years' imprisonment. Tóth is Marian Kočner's former friend.
  • The most trusted Slovak politician is President Zuzana Čaputová, shows an Ipsos poll for Denník N. Up to 42 percent of respondents trust her, 49 percent do not. The poll was conducted in early August. Acting PM Ľudovít Ódor came second, Smer chair Robert Fico ended in third place.

    EVENT FOR SUNDAY

Post-Ukrainian Independence Day concert

A Ukrainian ensemble will play a concert in Bratislava on August 27, 2023.A Ukrainian ensemble will play a concert in Bratislava on August 27, 2023. (Source: Tomáš Benedikovič)

The Ukrainian Institut organises a free-of-charge concert on Bratislava's Main Square on Sunday, August 27, three days after Ukraine's Independence Day.

You can watch and enjoy a performance by the Kharkiv State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre named after Mykola Lysenko.

The concert starts at 19:00.

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Clear skies and the highest daytime temperature will rise up to 35°C. A light breeze. Western Slovakia and the southern parts of central and eastern Slovakia will be under a heat alert. You can expect the same weather on Saturday, too. (SHMÚ)

