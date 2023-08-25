Items in shopping cart: View
25. Aug 2023 at 13:34

Slovaks overwhelmingly oppose any legal ban on abortion, survey indicates

83 percent say they oppose a government ban, while just 12.8 percent favour one.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Celina Washburn, a pro-choice supporter. pictured in Arizona, USA ,on September 23, 2022. A new Slovak survey of 1,000 people reveals 83 percent of Slovaks are opposed to any government-enforced abortion ban.Celina Washburn, a pro-choice supporter. pictured in Arizona, USA ,on September 23, 2022. A new Slovak survey of 1,000 people reveals 83 percent of Slovaks are opposed to any government-enforced abortion ban. (Source: Matt York)

Approximately 83 percent of Slovaks believe that a future government should not impose a complete ban on abortions, based on a survey by the AKO agency for TV JOJ 24.

The survey found that 60.8 percent of respondents are certain the government should not implement a complete abortion ban, while 21.8 percent lean towards the same view.

Of those surveyed, 12.8 percent said they support a ban. Of this group, 5.4 percent believe it probably should happen, and 7.4 percent are certain it should. A small fraction, 0.3 percent, refrained from answering, and 4.3 percent were unsure.

Most women, most graduates do not want the government to intervene

Women predominantly oppose a government change to abortion law, with 85 percent expressing negative views, compared to 80 percent of men. Positive responses ("definitely should" and "probably should") were given by 14 percent of men and 12 percent of women.

Those with higher education were similarly opposed, with 88 percent against.

Above-average backing for a government ban was observed in Žilina, Prešov, and Trenčín Regions, though it reached only 18 percent in Žilina and Prešov, and 16 percent in Trenčín.

Young adults aged 18 to 33 show the highest support for the government deciding on a complete abortion ban, with 17 percent favouring it. In contrast, only 5 percent of those aged 34 to 49 are in favour.

Support for the ban is seen among KDH and OĽaNO voters

Support for a complete abortion ban is strongest among supporters of the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) (30 percent), OĽaNO (20 percent), and the far-right Republika party (18 percent).

Sixteen percent of the Slovak National Party's (SNS) supporters, 15 percent of Smer's, and 14 percent of Sme Rodina's favour the next government moving to ban abortion completely.

Conversely, Sloboda a Solidarita (SaS) party voters are overwhelmingly against it, with 92 percent opposed. Support from Progresívne Slovensko and Hlas party supporters is similarly low, with 4 percent and 7 percent of their voters, respectively, backing a ban.

The survey, conducted from August 7 to 14 with a representative sample of 1,000 respondents, posed the question: "Should the future government decide on a complete abortion ban?" Participants could choose only one answer.

