Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
28. Aug 2023 at 16:14

Another far-right MP's 'green' past creeps up on him

Miroslav Suja opposes environmental protection, but was on the Green Party's slate.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Miroslav Suja.Miroslav Suja. (Source: TASR)

A far-right Republika MP, Miroslav Suja, is the party's agriculture and environmental team leader. On many occasions he sharply criticises both the Environment Ministry and activists for trying to strengthen the protection of nature, calling them "ecoterrorists".

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

When the national park reform was accepted in Slovak parliament, he claimed that "ecoterrorists have just killed life in the country". The goal of the reform was to significantly expand non-interference areas in parks, where it will not be possible to harvest wood.

SkryťTurn off ads

The party is also strongly against the EU's climate goal.

However, between 2009 and 2013 he was on the Green Party's slate. He ran for the representative of the Banská Bystrica Region and was elected.

Suja admitted to the daily Sme that he had been a member of the party, as well as its president. At the time, the Green Party's sole agenda was environmental protection: it stood against the Pezinok waste dump and promoted sustainable energy. In addition, liberal left-wing politicians used to be on the party's slate.

All this is in stark contrast to what Suja and Repulika claim now.

"There were no ecoterrorists in the Green Party back then. Only businessmen, that is why I left," Suja says.

He is not the only Republika representative who had to explain "their past" recently. Last week, it was revealed that in 2010, Republika chair Milan Uhrík belonged to the youth group Nová Generácia (New Generation), which was affiliated with the SDKÚ pro-western political party financed from abroad. Uhrík was a member for at least three years, from 2010 to 2012. At that time, the party was headed by pro-Western former PM Mikuláš Dzurinda.

SkryťTurn off ads

Republika plans to hold an anti-NATO referendum.

2023 early elections

Top stories

Trápny is the adjective form of trapas, which in the broadest sense means embarrassment.

Slovak Matters: No translation available

Three Slovak words that can only be translated as whole sentences in English.


5 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Speaker Boris Kollár.

News digest: Slovakia's political summer starts and ends with Sme Rodina's scandals

The souvenirs tourists are interested in, remembering the Slovak National Uprising, and rain expected after many hot days.


28. aug
Boris Kollár

What Sme Rodina leaves behind at the intelligence service

And what message it sends to potential coalition partners.


28. aug
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad