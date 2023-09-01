Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
1. Sep 2023 at 7:00  I 

Old garages near SNG will not be demolished, the Bratislava’s Old Town looking for new use

Vaculíkovo Square is another relaxation zone for residents and visitors of the Slovak capital.

Jana Liptáková
The current look of the space in front of the garages.The current look of the space in front of the garages. (Source: Jana Liptáková)

A few years ago during on a journalists’ tour of the Slovak National Gallery (SNG), just undergoing refurbishment, its director general Alexandra Kusá, with a joking sparkle in her eye, said that if the old garages at the new main entrance are not demolished, they will put a label reading that it is an art exhibit. Then mayor of the Bratislava’s Old Town, Radoslav Števčík, who attended the tour himself, assured that this would not be necessary as they are working on demolishing the garages.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Today the situation is diametrically different. The garages are still standing and their demolition is no longer even being considered. The Old Town borough, in cooperation with the SNG, has restored and is planning another use for them.

SkryťTurn off ads

“We see demolition as the first solution as a relic of the times - we believe that it has already passed,” Veronika Gubková, spokesperson for the Old Town, told The Slovak Spectator.

Gubková noted that many buildings belonging to the city or city boroughs have been demolished - for example, the legendary PKO on the Danube embarkment or just recently Istropolis on Trnavské Mýto and that it is time for different thinking, searching for new uses and functions, preserving its distinctive atmosphere. This is why the Old Town is no longer planning to demolish the garages.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Bratislava

Top stories

Lovestream festival.

News digest: What's Slovakia's population?

More than 700,000 pupils will return to school on Monday. How to spend the long weekend. A young ice-hockey player from Žilina stars in the US.


11 h
Nela Lopušanová.

Nela Lopušanová, a Slovak ice-hockey sensation, stars in her US debut game

Young Žilina-born talent named one of the world’s best female hockey players of the past season.


12 h
Peter Kompalla, executive director of AHK Slowakei

Which German companies operating in Slovakia are “hidden champions”?

Slovakia and Germany face the same challenges regarding high energy prices, labour shortages and declining demand, says Peter Kompalla, executive director of AHK Slowakei.


30. aug
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad