Marriage proposal 35 kilometres in the making

Read a selection of short feel-good stories from Slovakia.

Every week The Slovak Spectator brings you a selection of three short stories from across Slovakia in which pessimism and negativity are absent.

1) 160 year-old cozy house

Peter Petras Sr. in "Rainerka" (Source: SME)

Rainer's Cottage, known officially as a cozy house, marks its 160th anniversary this year and 25 years since being re-opened.

Originally constructed by Ján Juraj Rainer (1800-1872), it saw its significance diminish with the establishment of the nearby Kamzík Cottage.

But in 1997, Peter Petras Snr., an educator and mountain porter, embarked on a restoration of what is the oldest chalet in the Tatras.

Presently, neither he nor his son, the current caretaker of "Rainerka," own the property and have obtained rights through public tenders to lease it periodically.

Recent legislation has extended their lease for another 15 years.

Read more in Slovak.

2) What love is

Dominik Černý and Hana Burzalová after proposal (Source: Pravda)

Slovak Dominik Černý was responsible for two notable achievements at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. First, he finished an impressive 19th in the men's 35 km walk with a personal record time of 2 hours, 32 minutes, and 56 seconds. Then shortly after he proposed to his girlfriend, Hana Burzalová, as she crossed the finish line in her own race. They have been together for nearly four years.

Černý knelt down and presented the engagement ring, which he had carried in his pocket during his race.

"I thought of asking Hana to marry me the day before yesterday. I quickly ran to the nearest shopping centre and bought a ring, for a few thousand..." (referring to forints, the Hungarian currency), he said.

Read more in Slovak.

3) Unusual discovery in an attic

Historic wheelchair in Kvačany (Source: SME)

During an inspection of a historical building in Kvačany, Liptovský Mikuláš district, conservationists made an unusual discovery in the attic - a historic wheelchair.

The exact dating of the wheelchair is uncertain, but experts speculate that it could date from the first half of the 20th century.

Conservationists now want specialists from the Liptovský Museum to assess and potentially acquire the intriguing find.

Read more in Slovak.

FUNNY MEME FOR THIS WEEK

Dallas boys

Translation: (Above) "What you ordered...". (Below) "...what you got" (Source: ta toten)

The Slovak political party "Princíp" recently held a press conference on its plans for the upcoming election. But it was the appearance of the two party representatives which got all the attention.

Slovaks compared party leader Mikuláš Vareha and his colleague Rudolf Felšöci with American actors Larry Hagman and Patrick Duffy from the series "Dallas". They are really hard to tell apart.

You can send me your tips on positive news stories about Slovakia or funny memes at: yehor.zhukov@spectator.sk. Thank you!