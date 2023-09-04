Expert: Case regarding Slovak Information Service one of the biggest in CE

If Robert Fico wins, foreign agencies may be reluctant to share information.

After the indictment of two former heads of the Slovak Information Service (SIS), foreign intelligence agencies may be reluctant to share information, KATEŘINA HUŠKOVÁ says in an interview with the daily Sme , author of the book Internal Security Forces and Intelligence Services in Central Europe.

They will monitor whether Smer wins the September election and whether Robert Fico becomes PM.

How does the Czech Republic perceive the case in which two former heads of the SIS and nominees of the Sme Rodina party are suspected of having participated in the discrediting of National Criminal Agency (NAKA) investigators, who were solving corruption cases of former governments nominees?

The case has been resonating in the Czech Republic, but is being talked about much more now that SIS head Michal Aláč was dismissed. In the Czech mainstream media, the arguments of the Slovak PM and President are spreading in particular, as in the country Zuzana Čaputová is considered a kind of symbol of moral integrity, with clear positions and a similar policy like with the war in Ukraine.

There has arisen the narrative of the opposition that it is a police conspiracy against Robert Fico, as he himself is trying to say, but not much thought has been given to it. In the Czech Republic, Robert Fico is perceived as a symbol of corruption or willfulness, and his pro-Russian stance aroused concern among the Czech public.

What is the opinion of the SIS abroad?

The SIS is part of the Slovak democratic system. This means that all cases from the past to the present undermine the credibility of Slovakia as a country with the rule of law in their own way - from suspicions of the SIS being involved in the kidnapping of former president Michal Kováč's son, through the abuse of power, to current accusations against two SIS heads. It is another piece of Slovak political culture.

What does such a breach of trust mean for the cooperation of SIS and foreign intelligence agencies?

Since agencies process and exchange classified information, it is precisely this area that can make foreign agencies be more cautious. The accusation of two heads dismissed disturbs the stability of the institution.

Intelligence agencies are guided by the "need to know" principle, that is, each officer only knows the information they need for their work, for example, a certain part of the whole puzzle. When one link collapses, especially one related to the management, it can disrupt the entire organisation. Two SIS heads were dismissed one after the other.

I understand the personnel dimension and how it can influence the SIS. But what about the fact that two SIS heads are suspected of serious crimes and its impact on cooperation?

That is more complicated. Reputation and the willingness to cooperate with foreign intelligence agencies depends on several things. First of all, who governs a country and, for example, whether they have the same interests regarding foreign policy as the country that wants to share intelligence. In Slovakia, the SIS falls under the prime minister, who is also one of the main recipients of its information.

If Robert Fico were to take over the government after the election, the willingness of foreign agencies to share information with Slovakia could be much lower when it comes to the war in Ukraine. Secondly, information channels. Although the exchange of information between agencies is regulated by international treaties or national law, it always depends on the personal trust of informants and the relations between agencies. It takes years to form. When you replace part of an institution's staff, then it takes time to restore the trust.

Thirdly - you ask me whether the current case will significantly damage the reputation of the SIS and the exchange of information. Of course, foreign agencies can select information more carefully.

How?

Purely hypothetically, if an investigation concerns an organized group in the Czech Republic, it was suspected of operating in Slovakia as well, and had connections to political elites related to this case, then such information would probably not be shared.

But if the information concerns a network of arms dealers, smugglers, terrorism, where there is no such indication and no suspicions that they could be exploited by political power, there is no reason not to share such information. In such cases, events that take place in Slovakia will be an internal matter in terms of foreign agencies.

Considering the size of Slovakia and its possibilities, how much does the SIS depend on information from abroad?

The SIS is both intelligence and counter-intelligence (meaning it protects the country against external and internal enemies – Ed. note). The exchange of intelligence mainly takes place between NATO and the European Union allies and is a very important source of information.

The explosions in the ammunition warehouse in the Czech Republic nine years ago was solved thanks to information from foreign intelligence agencies (the explosions were linked to the Russian GRU military intelligence – Ed. note). Within the scope of international crime, this cooperation is crucial, and without cooperation, states would not be able to detect it on their own.

A significant part of an intelligence agency’s work is oriented towards its country’s interior affairs. They try to uncover internal organised crime or local extremist groups. In this case an agency is left to its own devices.

We are in a very specific situation, with the war in Ukraine putting intelligence agencies on alert. How can the current case affect cooperation in this area?

Today, the exchange of information regarding the war in Ukraine is the most sensitive. Foreign agencies will certainly be watching who becomes the SIS head, especially who will become the new Slovak PM. That is why I mentioned Robert Fico, who is known for his pro-Russian attitudes and anchors his views in the pro-Russian disinformation campaign.

This fact alone could contribute to more limited intelligence coming to Slovakia - for example, those related to the purchase and supply of military equipment, the allies would also not want to share information on forms of further aid, so that it does not even hypothetically increase the chance of it reaching the Russian side.

And what about information about possible Russian agents?

I probably would not go as far as talking about agents. If, for example, individuals suspected of working with Russia were being monitored, information about them might not be fully shared. It depends on whether it would be assumed that the information could endanger the activity of foreign intelligence agencies in uncovering such individuals and the interest of a given state.

Of the countries in Central Europe, has any had a comparable case to the one in Slovakia in the recent past?

Other countries have their own cases as well. In the last ten years, the most famous case in the Czech Republic has been the Nagygate case, where military intelligence was exploited by the head of the Czech Prime Minister’s office, Jana Nečasová (née Nagyová), at the time lover and now wife of ex-PM Petr Nečas. This led to the latter’s resignation and the fall of his government.

If the suspicions regarding SIS that you are writing about turn out to be true, then nothing similar has happened in Central Europe in the recent past. This would be one of the biggest cases of uncovering the misuse of intelligence agencies in the region.

Since August 24, the SIS has been headed by the deputy of the prosecuted former head, Michal Aláč, who had been in the service many years and outlived Smer and SNS nominees. Is this the right way to do it?

The appointment of Tomáš Rulíšek as head of SIS makes sense from the point of view of maintaining the proper functioning of the service. But it's too early to judge.

You mentioned the case of Jana Nečasová, in which the military intelligence also monitored the now ex-wife of Petr Nečas. Have measures been taken to prevent something like this from happening again?

The case did not lead to the reform of the intelligence agency. Unlike Slovakia, in addition to control at the level of MPs, there is also an independent civil control body with five members. Each must have top-secret security clearance, must be over 40 years old, and usually people from law and expert fields are proposed. The body begins to act when the parliamentary control committee makes a proposal. They have access to files.

Although the law has been in effect since 2017, nominations are only now underway. Previously, it was not a political priority and it was difficult to find members, as the conditions were quite strict. Originally, legal education was required. Finding someone with a security clearance, legal education, who is neither a state official nor a member of the security forces, was difficult.

Would something similar help in controlling the SIS in Slovakia?

Any additional independent civilian control would not harm anybody. But it depends on the rules - who's in the body and how resistant it is to political pressure. In the Czech Republic, the independent control body can gain access to more information than the parliamentary commissions. Of course, it will always depend on the willingness of the head of the information agency to allow them everywhere.

Can people from intelligence agencies who have committed criminal activities be prosecuted at all?

It's extremely difficult, and if some former members of agencies are prosecuted, then according to media reports, it's mostly for misuse and disclosure of information. That is, in cases where they themselves went against their own agency. Cases of other criminal activity are not even publicised and remain unseen.

In the case of the SIS, it is said that it would be necessary to rebuild it. How could that be done?

After the fall of communism in most former socialist countries, many former officers still worked in the newly established agencies. In the Czech Republic, the goal was to completely purge the emerging agency of former members of the ŠtB secret police. But that happened gradually, after several inspections. Today, I cannot fully imagine such a turnout without complying with legal requirements and the prohibition of discrimination.

However, new organisational principles may arise and the internal control of agencies may be adjusted. Another level of civilian control could arise in Slovakia, as parliamentary committees are currently in charge. It is also a matter of political culture for politicians to start taking responsibility for when state bodies do not function properly - to make it common for them to set an example and resign if there are any suspicions of abuse on their part.

Is it possible for the public to make sense in such a complex matter like the so-called war in the police in Slovakia?

In the Czech Republic, the events surrounding the secret agencies and the government of Petr Nečas were described as a police war. In fact, in terms of the law, it was a misuse of military intelligence. In my opinion, it is good to avoid the media labelling it as a war in the police, because it gives the impression that neither side is acting in the public interest.

The state of the security forces demonstrates the state of the democracy of the political system. The fact that such a significant step has taken place in Slovakia, such as the indictment of two former SIS heads, can, in my opinion, be a sign that democracy is working - if, of course, the suspicions are confirmed.

