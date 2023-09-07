Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

7. Sep 2023 

The reason for that big hole at the top of the General Prosecutor's Office

A date with the city is a series of thematic walks through the capital with guides.

author
Katarína Jakubjaková
External contributor
The building of the General Prosecutor's Office.The building of the General Prosecutor's Office. (Source: Gabriel Kuchta (SME Archive))

An icon of 20th century Slovak architecture who left behind important functionalist and socialist realist buildings in Bratislava. At the end of August, a guided walk from the series Rande s mestom (A Date with the City), followed the most important edifices of architect Emil Belluš.

The route was not chronological. We started at Hodžovo Square and while walking towards the embankment we stopped by the New Town Hall, at Námestie SNP square and in front of the General Prosecutor's Office building. Even rainy weather at the beginning of the walk did not deter us.

A date with the city

Rande s mestom is a series of thematic walks with guides aimed at giving people the opportunity to get to know Bratislava in detail, find out about its peculiarities, or the history of individual neighbourhoods. The series, organised by the Bratislava Information and Culture Centre (BKIS), has been going on for four years already.

"Either the guides themselves come up with the themes, or they are prepared based on public interest. Tours of contemporary architecture, art of the 20th century and stories of various local personalities are very popular. Due to great interest, we repeated the walks around the Bratislava villas," says Barbora Lehocká from BKIS.

Bratislava

