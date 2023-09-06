Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

6. Sep 2023 at 16:03

Ikea lowers prices but Slovaks still pay more than Germans or Poles

Move comes amid improving supply chain situation.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The IKEA furniture store in BratislavaThe IKEA furniture store in Bratislava (Source: TASR)

Since 2021, Swedish furniture retailer Ikea has raised the prices of many of its products several times, citing supply chain problems and rising energy prices. Prices of products at its Bratislava branch have risen between 15 and 25 percent in that time.

But now Ikea has said that improving conditions have allowed for price cuts on 1,200 products in Slovakia from Wednesday, September 6. This concerns products that have long been the most popular in the country, as well as accessories. Reductions on items will be highlighted in red.

According to the retailer, the average drop is 3.5 percent, but could be as much as several dozen percent on some items.

For example, the price of a Hemnes folding bed will fall from €349 to €299, and the price of a Brimnes wardrobe is set to drop from €199 to €169.

The number of products with a price below €2.50 will increase from 570 to 710.

The cuts come on the back of an improved supply chain situation as well as changes in customer shopping habits for furniture.

Meanwhile, Ikea products in Slovakia and the Czech Republic have long been more expensive than in Poland or Germany, research has shown. For example, in Slovakia the Poäng armchair costs €149.90, while in Poland it is sold for approximately €122.

The retailer says the prices in individual countries are different because they reflect different local costs.

However, prices in Slovakia remain lower than in Austria and the Czech Republic.

