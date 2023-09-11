Once popular bar in boat left to ruin, owner does not care

Boat is the first thing seen by visitors to Námestovo, northern Slovakia.

Once a popular bar in a boat-turned-land dwelling establishment has become a dilapidated ruin welcoming visitors to the town of Námestovo, northern Slovakia.

Its owner is not interested in repairing the bar, nor is he answering calls for its removal.

Originally, the ship called Roháče used to sail in nearby Orava reservoir, but was probably decommissioned due to poor technical condition. Eventually, it was sold to a private individual who turned the ship into a restaurant and later a bar. Some of the menu items its patrons could have ordered are still visibly written on the hull.

Concerts and other events were held there, too.

According to some residents of Námestovo, it was probably closed around 2005, but no one remembers exactly why or when.

Today, the ship and its basement is in ruin and falling apart, covered in graffiti, has developed mould, its windows have been broken. Inside, the furniture has been scattered around, floor torn out.

The only people the ship now attracts are the homeless and youth who want to hide inside.

Owner is unavailable

According to the town hall, attempts have been made to contact the owner, who supposedly lives abroad, but to no avail. He does not answer the phone. When My Orava newspaper tried to contact him as well, he dropped the call after the first question. The town even tried to find buyers, but that did not amount to anything as well.

"We are taking specific legal steps, but at this moment we don't want to specify them in order not to spoil something. In any case, our goal is to make the entrance to the town more cultural," the town hall says.

According to the local construction office, it is not easy to remove structures like this. It could only be done if a structural engineer assesses that a structure is life-threatening, or its repair is possible. Since the boat is legally built and approved, everything rests on the owner's approval.

