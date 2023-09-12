News digest: New attraction in eastern Slovakia, new additions to heritage list

Quicker trip to Vienna, why freight trains sidestep Slovakia, and the start of the next edition of Slovenská Tepláreň.

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, September 12 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in fewer than five minutes.

Quicker trip to Vienna

A train to Vienna in the Bratislava Main Railway Station. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Currently, it takes between 60 to 67 minutes to get from Bratislava to Vienna by train. In the near future, trains should be able to make the journey in 40 minutes thanks to modernised tracks in both countries.

While Austria has already made significant progress in that regard, it is only now that Slovak national carrier ŽSR announced a bid for the reconstruction of the Devínska Nová Ves - Marchegg section that is 4.5-kilometre long.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

Why freight trains sidestep Slovakia

Freight trains avoid Slovak railways. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

With its location in the heart of Europe, transporting goods by freight trains is a great opportunity for Slovakia to seize, especially in regards to the future reconstruction of Ukraine.

At the moment, however, freight carriers are bypassing the country. Change will not be easy.

EVENTS FOR THE NEXT TWO WEEKS

Slovenská Tepláreň 2nd edition

Roman Samotný, owner of the popular LGBTI+ venue Tepláreň where two people were murdered last October. The festival Slovenská Tepláreň is dedicated to their memory. (Source: TASR)

From today until September 24, the Slovenská Tepláreň festival once again gathers clubs, pubs, bars, and other venues all over Slovakia with the goal of supporting LGBTI+ people. The event is held in memory of Matúš Horváth and Juraj Vankulič who were murdered in a terrorist attack last October in front of the popular LGBTI+ venue Tepláreň in Bratislava city centre.

Find out more about the programme by clicking here (in Slovak).

IN OTHER NEWS

Almost €470 million from the Modernisation Fund has been allocated to making U.S. Steel Košice, Duslo Šaľa, Mondi SCP, Slovnaft, Rona and Danucem Slovensko more ecological , Environment Minister Milan Chrenko and Economy Minister Peter Dovhun announced. The six industrial enterprises are among the biggest greenhouse gas-emission producers and are part of the emission quota-trading system. (TASR)

, Environment Minister Milan Chrenko and Economy Minister Peter Dovhun announced. The six industrial enterprises are among the biggest greenhouse gas-emission producers and are part of the emission quota-trading system. (TASR) On Tuesday morning, a wooden bridge collapsed in Levočská Dolina near Levoča, eastern Slovakia, cutting off approximately 30 people from the rest of the world. The accident occurred because the driver of a mixer truck ignored the ban on vehicles weighing more than 16 tonnes, causing the bridge to collapse under the truck. No one was injured. A pontoon bridge is being erected to allow passage. (Korzár)

Collapsed bridge. (Source: Levoča)

Slovakia already destroyed all the cluster munition stocks of the Slovak Armed Forces , fulfilling its commitment to the international humanitarian law ahead of the end of 2023, the Defence Ministry announced at the Convention on Cluster Munitions held in Geneva on Tuesday. This concerns several types of aerial and artillery cluster munitions. (MO)

, fulfilling its commitment to the international humanitarian law ahead of the end of 2023, the Defence Ministry announced at the Convention on Cluster Munitions held in Geneva on Tuesday. This concerns several types of aerial and artillery cluster munitions. (MO) The police report that they have not registered any disturbances of public order or crimes caused by illegal migrants in Slovakia. At the same time, they warn against manipulative videos aimed at spreading panic and fear of migrants, calling on the public to verify information. (TASR)

WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, but later cloud cover will increase, especially in the west with a chance of showers and rain. Daily temperatures between 26 °C to 32 °C. (SHMÚ)

