Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
12. Sep 2023 at 17:26

Slovakia's intangible heritage expanded by special dialect, unique pottery

Pottery tradition in the village of Pukanec dates to 16th century.

Compiled by Spectator staff
In the picture is Ján Konýves, maker of the Pukanec pottery.In the picture is Ján Konýves, maker of the Pukanec pottery. (Source: TASR)

Two new items have been added to the Representative List of the intangible cultural heritage of Slovakia over the weekend.

The first is Pukanec pottery, named after the former royal town of Pukanec, now a village of the same name in the Levice district, southern Slovakia. The first mention of the pottery dates back to 1542. A pottery guild was founded in 1663. Since the pottery had a high technological, functional and aesthetic value, they were exported to distant markets and fairs in Slovakia and Hungary.

SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
Listen to our podcast Pukanec is home to the largest population of black mulberries Read more 

Plant motifs such as the pea flower called the "Pukanec rose", an unfolded clover, tulip, and many others are characteristic elements found on the pottery.

The second item is Skalicka urban speech, a Slovak dialect used primarily in non-public communication by the inhabitants of the town of Skalica, western Slovakia. The dialect reflects the cultural-historical, social and other relations of the locals.

The speech is used in songs, folk poetry and amateur theatre, as well as the customs and traditions of many families including baptisms, weddings and funerals.

Both items now join other elements such as the Babka bobbin lace tradition, Kyjatice wooden toys, as well as hiking routes marking, added last year.

Read also Trail blazing marks 150 years in Slovakia. The country’s tourism gold is still waiting for protection Read more 

Top stories

The making of the Pukanec pottery.

News digest: New attraction in eastern Slovakia, new additions to heritage list

Quicker trip to Vienna, why freight trains sidestep Slovakia, and the start of the next edition of Slovenská Tepláreň.


11 h
Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep
The German chemical concern Evonik is building a new plant in Slovenská Ľupča.

The link between German manufacturing sector sneezing and Slovakia getting gold

When the German economy struggles, Slovakia feels the pain.


11. sep
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad