Slovakia's intangible heritage expanded by special dialect, unique pottery

Pottery tradition in the village of Pukanec dates to 16th century.

In the picture is Ján Konýves, maker of the Pukanec pottery. (Source: TASR)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share

Two new items have been added to the Representative List of the intangible cultural heritage of Slovakia over the weekend.

The first is Pukanec pottery, named after the former royal town of Pukanec, now a village of the same name in the Levice district, southern Slovakia. The first mention of the pottery dates back to 1542. A pottery guild was founded in 1663. Since the pottery had a high technological, functional and aesthetic value, they were exported to distant markets and fairs in Slovakia and Hungary.

Listen to our podcast

Listen to our podcast Pukanec is home to the largest population of black mulberries Read more

Plant motifs such as the pea flower called the "Pukanec rose", an unfolded clover, tulip, and many others are characteristic elements found on the pottery.

The second item is Skalicka urban speech, a Slovak dialect used primarily in non-public communication by the inhabitants of the town of Skalica, western Slovakia. The dialect reflects the cultural-historical, social and other relations of the locals.

The speech is used in songs, folk poetry and amateur theatre, as well as the customs and traditions of many families including baptisms, weddings and funerals.

Both items now join other elements such as the Babka bobbin lace tradition, Kyjatice wooden toys, as well as hiking routes marking, added last year.

Read also