New regular flights to connect Košice and Switzerland

SWISS to operate three flights a week.

From late March 2024, eastern Slovakia will have a direct flight to Zurich, Switzerland. Carrier Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will operate a connection three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with the Airbus 320 aircraft.

SWISS will thus become the fifth carrier with regular flights from Košice, increasing eastern Slovakia's accessibility via air.

In addition, the introduction of SWISS flights to Zurich will open convenient connections with planes to cities such as Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Johannesburg, Hong Kong, Bangkok and others.

The flights will start on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 before Easter.

The schedule will look as follows. On Monday, the aircraft will depart Zurich at 4:55 PM and after approximately two hours it will land in Košice at 6:40 PM. The departure from Košice is scheduled at 7:25 PM.

On Wednesdays, the plane will depart from Zurich at 11:55 AM and land in Košice at 1:40 PM, with a return trip scheduled at 2:25 PM.

Fridays will see an early flight with a departure at 6:55 AM from Zurich, followed by landing in Košice at 8:40 AM. The plane will depart eastern Slovakia at 9:25 AM.