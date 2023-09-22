Weekend: This one is for theatre, book, flower and art lovers

Legendary metal toy kit on exhibit again, or you can go pick pumpkins, gourds, and squash ahead of Halloween. Here's what to do during the weekend of September 23-24.

TRAVEL

Fairs wherever you look

If you missed the previous fairs or grape harvest festivities (known as vinobranie), do not fret. You are going to have a lot of opportunities over the last two September weekends, as in many cities throughout Slovakia you can find one-day and multi-day events full of music, food and merriment. Be sure to attend one if you happen to be in the following towns: Stará Ľubovňa, Prešov Region; Dolný Kubín and Martin, Žilina Region; Nová Baňa and Rimavská Sobota, Banská Bystrica Region; Považská Bystrica, Trenčín Region; Zlaté Moravce, Nitra Region; Dunajská Streda, Trnava Region.

A place where three countries meet

Near the highest motorway bridge named Valy in central Europe, you can taste delicious cheese and look for a boundary stone in a ditch. The place in north Slovakia has three different names – Trojmedzie, Trojmezí, Trójstyk – and is where three nations, Slovakia, Poland and the Czech Republic regularly meet.

The Valy Bridge. (Source: Peter Dlhopolec - The Slovak Spectator)

ART

Theatre-goers will want to go to Nitra

The 32nd International Theatre Festival Divadelná Nitra will bring performers from Belgium, Spain, Ukraine and other countries to the town of Nitra, western Slovakia. The theme of this year's edition is responses (odozvy in Slovak) on socio-political issues. In addition to the theatrical programme, concerts, discussions, workshops and much more await visitors of the festival that starts on Friday, September 22. For more information about the programme or tickets, click here (in English).

Unique cabaret in UNESCO town

The historical medieval town of Banská Štiavnica is going to host Amplifier, a 3-day 2-night festival full of Slovak and international theatre, cabaret, concert, street performances, and happenings. The various events are aimed at everyone who feels young at heart, but at the same time their goal is to help develop a civil society and engaged art.

For more information, click here (in English).

video //www.youtube.com/embed/3EiwjaIEfEw

Open day at artists' studios

Across western Slovakia, artists from the Bratislava Region are going to open the doors to their studios and invite everyone interested to come check out how they create their works of art. On Sunday, September 23, studios in towns of Pezinok, Modra, Limbach, Šenkvice, Viničné, Pezinok, Svätý Jur, Stupava, Malacky and more will be available for everyone between 10:00 to 21:00. For more information about the studios and an interactive map of the places, click here (in Slovak).

One event for book lovers

Are you a bookworm that feels there are not enough events for you this time of the year? Then visit Košice between September 22-23 when the 8th edition of LiKE, the contemporary literature festival takes place. The festival wants to showcase that the eastern Slovak city has a long history of literary tradition and this year is dedicated to Jewish literature, culture and art. Both Slovak and foreign authors are coming and talking about their work. For more information and the programme, click here (in Slovak).

And one for flower enthusiasts

The 30th edition of the international competition in florist skills Victoria Regia takes place between September 20-24 in the spa town of Piešťany, western Slovakia. The theme this year is the four elements.

For more information, click here (in Slovak).

MISCELLANEOUS FUN

Žilina illuminated

After two pilot events last year, the town of Žilina is hosting the first edition of ŽIŽA - The Žilina Light Festival. Light installations created by both Slovak and foreign artists will allow residents and visitors to view various nooks and cranies of the northern Slovakia town in a "different light", pun intended, as well as invite them to explore themes such as freedom, alienation, desire for closeness, understanding, and sharing of one's perspective.

For more information, map, installations, click here (in Slovak).

Get ready for Halloween

Days getting shorter is a sure sign of autumn coming. Another one is the pumpkin/gourd/squash season. This weekend will see the first pumpkin u-pick of the season. On Saturday, September 23 between 9:00 and 15:00 anyone can visit the lavender farm near the village of Zbehy, Nitra Region, and prepare for Halloween, for example. The pumpkin field is right next to the farm. The organiser recommends bringing a bag or a box, knife and suitable shoes. For more information, click here (in Slovak).

Jack-o-lantern. (Source: SME Archive )

Legendary metal toy returns

The Vlastivedné Múzeum in Galanta, western Slovakia, is hosting an exhibition of Merkur, a once-popular metal construction kit similar to Meccano that dates back to the 1920s. Czech collector Jiří Mládek will showcase what he has accumulated, including one of the very firsts kits from 1925. In addition to various kits, the museum will feature an oil rig, ferris wheel or lookout tower the size of a human being, as well as various operating machines built from the legendary metal toy. Click here for more information (in Slovak).

UPCOMING EVENTS

September 27: Reopening of the renovated Michael's Tower in Bratislava. After two years of work, the tower will include an exhibition of how one of the most iconic Bratislava monuments changed over time.

September 29-October 1: At the turn of the months, the annual comic, anime, gaming, film, literature festival Comics Salón in Bratislava takes place.

BEFORE YOU GO

WHAT TO DO FOR FREE: If you are in Bratislava, you do not want to miss the Dobrý Trh (Good Market) street festival.

WHAT TO BE CHEERFUL ABOUT: A Slovak aims to shatter a world record with his childhood hobby - hockey cards.

WHAT TO EXPLORE IN BRATISLAVA: Are you in need of some foreign language books? There is a swap coming. And if you are looking for food that is not just for thought, do not miss the burger street festival.

WHAT TO READ: Slovak Matters: The same sounding word doesn't always mean the same thing - "seriózny" doesn't mean serious, or "perfektný" perfect.

That's it for this week. Take care, and have a restful weekend!