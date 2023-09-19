Police accuse notorious ex-Military Intelligence chief, seize expensive whiskey

The police operation “Virus” concerns high-priced defence purchases.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share

The National Crime Agency detained several persons suspected of manipulating public procurement in Military Intelligence on Tuesday.

The crimes relate to the purchases of overpriced defence technologies that took place between 2013 and 2020. According to Police President Štefan Hamran, the damage exceeded €74 million.

The police accused 16 people and two companies during the ‘Virus’ police operation.

Aktuality.sk, a news website, broke the story.

Martin Kohút, as pictured in 2017. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Former top military intelligence chiefs accused

Former head of Military Intelligence Ján Balciar, entrepreneur Michal Gučík, former director of Military Defence Intelligence, Ľubomír Skuhra, and ex-president of the Slovak Ice Hockey Association, Martin Kohút, are among the accused.

Gučík is a friend of General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka. However, according to Žilinka’s statement, he has not been in contact with Gučík for the past three years. Gučík also knows several high-profile politicians, including Slovak National Party leader Andrej Danko and Smer leader Robert Fico.

Balciar is notorious for his extensive property, including land and 15 apartments in the Low Tatras mountain range. Balciar became the head of Military Intelligence at its creation in 2016. At that time the merger of the Military Intelligence Service (VSS) and the Military Defence Intelligence Service (VOS) took place.

The police accused them of breach of duty in managing someone else’s property and legalising proceeds from criminal activity.

Michal Gučík, as pictured in 2011. (Source: SME - Tomáš Benedikovič)

How the scheme allegedly worked

Prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office, Ondrej Repa, explained that the criminal activity was carried out through speculatively created Slovak firms, which were supposed to buy unspecified technologies abroad for Military Intelligence. Information on the purchases was classified. These Slovak companies were paid almost double what foreign suppliers should have been paid. These funds were supposed to have gradually passed from these Slovak companies to several individuals, for example Gučík or Kohút.

Police conducted six house searches during the operation. They secured over €320,000 in cash, several flats, gold, and a limited edition of Scotch whiskey worth €26,000. Also, they seized more than €11 million held in bank accounts.

The case file comprises eight volumes and 2,700 pages. The appendices have 11 volumes, the police added.

The police began to work on the case last August.

Fico questions the police

On Tuesday, Smer leader Robert Fico questioned the police operation, calling it an attack on the opposition shortly before the election.

“We have another political party here - the National Crime Agency and the Special Prosecutor's Office,” Fico told the public broadcaster RTVS. He is former three-time prime minister.

When the alleged embezzlement is said to have taken place, in the years 2013-2020, Smer was in power.