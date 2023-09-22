Slovak Press Photo: The tragedies that shook Slovakia

The Grand Prix prize awarded to a female photographer for the first time.

The "Protest for Juraj and Matúš" photo became the Grand Prix winner at the 2023 Slovak Press Photo competition. (Source: Dorota Holubová)

The image of a crowd demonstrating after a terrorist attack on Zámocká Street in Bratislava almost a year ago, in which two queer people died, became the absolute winner of the Slovak Press Photo competition earlier this week.

The Grand Prix photo is called Protest for Juraj and Matúš and comes from the Screaming and Crying Activists series taken by independent photographer Dorota Holubová.

Her photograph from the protest also dominated the News category.

Holubová is the first woman to win the Slovak Press Photo Grand Prix.

Winning photos are on display

Just a few days before the attack on Zámocká Street, another tragedy took place a short distance away, on Zochová Street, with five students losing their lives. There, a drunk driver rammed into people at a bus stop at high speed.

The work of the rescue services was captured by photographer Branislav Račko. His photo series, which ends in a courtroom, won in the News category.

The war in Ukraine dominated the Daily Life category. The complete list of winnners is available here.

A total of 151 photographers from Central Europe and Ukraine entered the competition this year, sending 1,495 photos, including 152 photo series.

The winning works will be exhibited on Hviezdoslav Square in Bratislava from September 21 until the end of October.

Grand Prix award

Dorota Holubová – "Protest for Matúš and Juraj (Crying and Screaming Activists)," professional photographer, independent.

The photograph "Protest for Juraj and Matúš" was awarded the Grand Prix at the 2023 Slovak Press Photo competition. (Source: Dorota Holubová)

Category: Current Events

Single Photograph:

Dorota Holubová – "Protest for Matúš and Juraj".

Photo Series:

Branislav Račko – "Tragedy at Zochova Bus Stop," professional photographer, Nový Čas.

A drunk driver crashed into people waiting at the Zochova bus stop in October 2022. (Source: Branislav Račko)

Category: Reportage

Matej Kalina – "De Paul," professional photographer, News and Media Holding.

The St. Vincent de Paul dormitory in Bratislava shelters more than 180 homeless people. (Source: Matej Kalina)

Category: Everyday Life (International Category)

Single Photographs:

András D. Hajdú – "Boy from Kherson," professional photographer, Freelancer/NRK Nyheter.

This photograph, taken after Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson, portrays the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people in the face of struggle. (Source: András Hajdú)

Series:

Oleg Petrasiuk – "Impact of War," professional photographer, European Pressphoto Agency.

A collection of photographs captured in various locations and timeframes offers a glimpse into the everyday lives of Ukrainian people amidst the backdrop of wartime challenges and hardships. (Source: Oleg Petrasiuk)

Category: Portrait

Series:

Martin Mikláš – "Manuela from Nazaré," freelance photographer.

The Nazaré fish market witnessed the first auction in Portugal where fish began to be sold by the kilogam rather than per piece (Source: Martin Mikláš)

Category: Environment and Nature (international category)

Series:

Zsolt Balázs – "We'll stay even after this land dried out" – Stories from the Hungarian Great Danube Basin After a Historic Summer Drought," freelance photographer.

Fishermen haul in their fishing nets at Hortobágyi fish lake in Hungary. (Source: Zsolt Balázs)

Category: Arts and Culture

Single Photograph:

Tomáš Hrivňák – "Cultural Heritage in Flames (Ashes and Keys)," professional photographer, Denník N.

"Cultural Heritage in Flames (Ashes and Keys)". (Source: Tomáš Hrivňák)

Series:

Oliver Ondráš – "Romas radiate", freelance photographer

Girls and boys from the Roma ensemble Kesaj Tchave dance during a Christmas performance in Poprad. (Source: Oliver Ondráš)

Category: Sport

Single Photographs:

Pavol Gašpar – "Veni Vidi Vici," freelance photographer.

Vladimir Weiss gestures to fans at a match. (Source: Pavol Gašpar)

Series:

Martin Domok – "Finally, I’m done", professional photographer, News and Media Holding.

Slovak cyclist Peter Sagan is pictured at the start of the 20th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France in Belfort. (Source: ​Martin Domok)

Category "Students and Young Photographers up to 26" (International Category)

Single Photographs:

František Javorský – "Czech military parade", student, ITF Opava, IS SLU.

The authors's depiction of an event on Saturday, October 28, 2022, which is Czechoslovakia's Independence Day. (Source: František Javorský)

Series:

Dorota Jedináková – "What is a home if not the first place you learn to run from?", student, Academy of Fine Arts and Design in Bratislava.

By photographing daily routines, habits, interactions and emotions, the author documented the aspects that define B., his gender identity and character. (Source: Dorota Jedináková)

Category: Long-Term Document (international category)

Series:

Marta Földešová – "Quiet places", professional photographer

"Quiet places" (Source: Marta Foldesová)

Bratislava Grand Award

Branislav Račko - "Lakes of Bratislava "

Climate change means ever more "tropical" days for the residents of Bratislava. (Source: Branislav Račko)

Young Talent Award

Dorota Jedináková – "What is a home if not the first place you learn to run from?".