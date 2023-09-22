Slovak Press Photo: The tragedies that shook Slovakia

The image of a crowd demonstrating after a terrorist attack on Zámocká Street in Bratislava almost a year ago, in which two queer people died, became the absolute winner of the Slovak Press Photo competition earlier this week.
The Grand Prix photo is called Protest for Juraj and Matúš and comes from the Screaming and Crying Activists series taken by independent photographer Dorota Holubová.
Her photograph from the protest also dominated the News category.
Holubová is the first woman to win the Slovak Press Photo Grand Prix.
Winning photos are on display
Just a few days before the attack on Zámocká Street, another tragedy took place a short distance away, on Zochová Street, with five students losing their lives. There, a drunk driver rammed into people at a bus stop at high speed.
The work of the rescue services was captured by photographer Branislav Račko. His photo series, which ends in a courtroom, won in the News category.
The war in Ukraine dominated the Daily Life category. The complete list of winnners is available here.
A total of 151 photographers from Central Europe and Ukraine entered the competition this year, sending 1,495 photos, including 152 photo series.
The winning works will be exhibited on Hviezdoslav Square in Bratislava from September 21 until the end of October.
Grand Prix award
Dorota Holubová – "Protest for Matúš and Juraj (Crying and Screaming Activists)," professional photographer, independent.
Category: Current Events
Single Photograph:
Dorota Holubová – "Protest for Matúš and Juraj".
Photo Series:
Branislav Račko – "Tragedy at Zochova Bus Stop," professional photographer, Nový Čas.
Category: Reportage
Matej Kalina – "De Paul," professional photographer, News and Media Holding.
Category: Everyday Life (International Category)
Single Photographs:
András D. Hajdú – "Boy from Kherson," professional photographer, Freelancer/NRK Nyheter.
Series:
Oleg Petrasiuk – "Impact of War," professional photographer, European Pressphoto Agency.
Category: Portrait
Series:
Martin Mikláš – "Manuela from Nazaré," freelance photographer.
Category: Environment and Nature (international category)
Series:
Zsolt Balázs – "We'll stay even after this land dried out" – Stories from the Hungarian Great Danube Basin After a Historic Summer Drought," freelance photographer.
Category: Arts and Culture
Single Photograph:
Tomáš Hrivňák – "Cultural Heritage in Flames (Ashes and Keys)," professional photographer, Denník N.
Series:
Oliver Ondráš – "Romas radiate", freelance photographer
Category: Sport
Single Photographs:
Pavol Gašpar – "Veni Vidi Vici," freelance photographer.
Series:
Martin Domok – "Finally, I’m done", professional photographer, News and Media Holding.
Category "Students and Young Photographers up to 26" (International Category)
Single Photographs:
František Javorský – "Czech military parade", student, ITF Opava, IS SLU.
Series:
Dorota Jedináková – "What is a home if not the first place you learn to run from?", student, Academy of Fine Arts and Design in Bratislava.
Category: Long-Term Document (international category)
Series:
Marta Földešová – "Quiet places", professional photographer
Bratislava Grand Award
Branislav Račko - "Lakes of Bratislava "
Young Talent Award
Dorota Jedináková – "What is a home if not the first place you learn to run from?".