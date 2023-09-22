News digest: Slovakia launches new vaccine campaign to tackle 'Eris' Covid subvariant

Preserving Czechoslovak communist-era architecture, exciting weekend events, and the saga of the €26,000 Royal Salute whisky.

Good evening. Here is the Friday, September 22 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Slovakia prepares for resurgence of Covid-19: New vaccination, variants, and precautions

A new vaccination campaign to tackle Covid-19 is being rolled out. (Source: TASR)

As autumn approaches, Slovakia is bracing for a potential resurgence of Covid-19 cases. A new subvariant, EG.5.1, dubbed 'Eris' has emerged and is spreading fast, raising concerns of another wave.

Slovakia is launching a vaccination campaign using a modified Pfizer/BioNTech version of the vaccine, which was originally designed to target the prevailing Omicron subvariant. Priority will be given to high-risk groups, including the elderly, those in care facilities, and health-care workers.

Registration is available online, and vaccinations will be administered in 29 centres nationwide. While nationwide measures are unlikely, experts say local outbreaks may occur and advise wearing respirators for protection. Learn more here.

Politics: Former president Andrej Kiska's ongoing trial on tax evasion charges, which he denies and claims are politically motivated, could have an impact on the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Former president Andrej Kiska's ongoing trial on tax evasion charges, which he denies and claims are politically motivated, could have an impact on the upcoming parliamentary elections. Culture: A photograph from a protest following a homophobic terror attack in Bratislava last year has claimed the Grand Prix at the Slovak Press Photo 2023 competition, making Dorota Holubová the first female recipient of the honour.

A photograph from a protest following a homophobic terror attack in Bratislava last year has claimed the Grand Prix at the Slovak Press Photo 2023 competition, making Dorota Holubová the first female recipient of the honour. Weekend: From theatre festivals and illuminated towns to pumpkin picking and a legendary metal toy exhibit, here's what you can do in Slovakia this weekend.

From theatre festivals and illuminated towns to pumpkin picking and a legendary metal toy exhibit, here's what you can do in Slovakia this weekend.

FEATURE STORY FOR FRIDAY

Preserving communist-era Czechoslovak architecture: A race against time

Vladimír Brož (Vladimir 518), left, during installation of a project in the SNG. (Source: Courtesy of SNG)

Vladimír Brož, an advocate for preserving Czechoslovak architecture from the communist era (1948-1989), is emphasising the need to protect some unique, experimental and innovative buildings.

He warns that time is running out, as some iconic structures have already been demolished, and stresses the importance of preserving this cultural heritage for future generations. Read more on The Slovak Spectator website.

EVENT FOR THE WEEKEND

Exciting weekend events you won't want to miss!

Mário Coufal & Matej Kuhn / multimedia installation on Kamenné námestie - Gate. (Source: Biela Noc)

This September and beyond, enjoy a range of events in Bratislava. From cultural festivals like [fjúžn] and Biela Noc (White Night) to wine celebrations at Vinobranie Pezinok, there's something for everyone.

Don't miss the Burger Street Festival, DM Run for women, Day of Open Studios, Golden Age Festival, Battle of Bratislava, and the Slovak National Gallery's diverse "Prologue: 12 Colours of Reality" exhibition. Read more and join in Bratislava's vibrant cultural scene.

In other news:

A limited edition bottle of Royal Salute whisky, valued at €26,000, which was created in honour of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and is intended as an investment, was seized by Slovak police as part of an operation targeting money laundering by officials in Slovakia's military intelligence corps. Its ownership is though to be linked to a company owned by Ľubomír Jackuliak, who owns a whisky bar in Zvolen; proper storage of the liquor is crucial for preserving its value.

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová addressed the Sustainable Development Summit at the UN General Assembly in New York, emphasising the need for collective action to achieve concrete goals such as poverty reduction, lowering of inequality, and promotion of sustainable and environmentally friendly economies by 2030, with a specific focus on addressing generational poverty and improving children's access to education.

, emphasising the need for collective action to achieve concrete goals such as poverty reduction, lowering of inequality, and promotion of sustainable and environmentally friendly economies by 2030, with a specific focus on addressing generational poverty and improving children's access to education. Igor Matovič, leader of the OĽANO party, has filed a criminal complaint against former interior minister Robert Kaliňák and four others regarding a fracas that occurred during a Smer press conference on migration last week. Matovič alleges multiple criminal offences, including robbery, property damage, and an attack on a public official, which carry a potential sentence of seven to twelve years. (TASR)

and four others regarding a fracas that occurred during a Smer press conference on migration last week. Matovič alleges multiple criminal offences, including robbery, property damage, and an attack on a public official, which carry a potential sentence of seven to twelve years. (TASR) Slovakia's Defence Minister Sklenár discussed the possibility of servicing Leopard tanks directly in Slovakia during his visit to Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, a manufacturer of armoured vehicles, including Leopard tanks. The talks focused on potential collaboration, investment opportunities, and job creation in eastern Slovakia, particularly regarding non-military repairs of Leopard 2A4 tanks used by the Slovak Armed Forces. Sklenár also mentioned discussions about expanding repair capabilities for other heavy equipment damaged during the conflict in Ukraine. (SITA)

The talks focused on potential collaboration, investment opportunities, and job creation in eastern Slovakia, particularly regarding non-military repairs of Leopard 2A4 tanks used by the Slovak Armed Forces. Sklenár also mentioned discussions about expanding repair capabilities for other heavy equipment damaged during the conflict in Ukraine. (SITA) Slovakia will coordinate the European Network of Ombudspersons for Children (ENOC) project in 2024, aimed at actively involving children and young people in the year-round work of children's ombudspersons, according to the Office of the Commissioner for Children, as reported by the TASR newswire. (TASR)

WEATHER FOR SATURDAY

As autumn slowly approaches, Saturday's weather will bring overcast skies with steadily increasing rainfall across most of Slovakia. The rain may at times be heavy and persistent, and isolated thunderstorms are also possible. Daytime temperatures will hover around 17°C . The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) has issued a level 1 weather warning due to anticipated heavy rain and strong winds.

