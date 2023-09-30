Items in shopping cart: View
30. Sep 2023 at 10:14

Polling stations have opened as voting begins in Slovakia's parliamentary election

Polls will be open until 22:00.

Compiled by Spectator staff
An older lady throws her ballot into a ballot box.An older lady throws her ballot into a ballot box. (Source: TASR)

Slovaks are electing new members of parliament today.

In the era of independent Slovakia, this is the ninth parliamentary election in a row. In total, 25 political subjects are vying for the favour of voters.

Polling stations will be open until 22:00.

According to the estimate of the Statistics Office, more than 4.3 million people can vote in the parliamentary election. For about 53,300 people, this will be the first ever election in which they can vote. Another type of first-time voters are those who have already voted in other elections, but will vote for members of the national parliament for the first time. There will be 184,800 of them.

Citizens can cast their vote in 5,996 polling stations.

After the polling stations are closed, the votes will be counted. Official results should be known after approval by the State Commission for Elections and Control of Political Party Financing on Sunday, October 1.

2023 parliamentary election

