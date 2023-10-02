Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

2. Oct 2023 at 15:40

Parties elected into parliament to receive millions of euros

Two parties that did not get into parliament will also receive a million.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Slovak parliament.The Slovak parliament. (Source: TASR)

The parties that gained at least 3 percent of all the votes in the September 30 early election will receive a state contribution. Among these are the far-right movement Republika and Hungarian minority party Aliancia.

In total, the parties will receive more than €92 million in contributions from the state budget. Moreover, the parties that gained more than 2 percent of votes will get back their €17,000 deposit for running in the election.

The contribution is comprised of three parts; for the sum of votes, their operation and number of mandates.

As the winning party, Smer will receive more than €23 million, followed by Progresívne Slovensko with more than €18 million, Hlas with more than €15 million, the coalition of OĽaNO a priatelia with more than €9 million.

KDH (Christian Democratic Movement), SaS and SNS (Slovak National Party) will get more than €7 million, more than €6 million, and almost €6 million, respectively.

Although Republika and Aliancia did not get elected, they will receive more than €3 million each.

Many parties that were elected financed their campaign from previous state contributions. Progresívne Slovensko and Hlas received bank loans.

2023 parliamentary election

