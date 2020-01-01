Bratislava (travel guide)
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide!
ISBN 9788097177957
Year of publication 2019
Page count 112
Publisher The Rock - The Slovak Spectator
Language
Width 5.39 in (137 mm)
Height 8.86 in (225 mm)
Depth 0.2 in (5 mm)
Weight 0.474 lb (215 g)
It’s clear to anyone who has spent time in Bratislava that the ancient city straddling the Danube possess many charms. The Slovak capital was once the coronation capital under the prosperous Habsburg Monarchy, a significant part of the city’s history celebrated every year during its popular Coronation Days. Bratislava’s communist past is much more evident, though, immortalised but not glamorised in much of the city’s architecture. 

However, with this detailed, pocket-sized guide, you’ll discover the Slovak capital, once overlooked and overshadowed by nearby Vienna, has gained international attention in recent years and rightly so. Learn why travel writer Rick Steves refers to it as “a vivacious young professional jet-setting around Europe” in this handy guide, which contains: 

  • 300 images of the city and region 
  • info on more than 130 tourist spots 
  • 26 travel feature stories (topics such as family trips, the best ice cream in the city, modern Bratislava or how to save)
  • a suggested seven-day itinerary 
  • a calendar of events
  • 3D aerial drawings
  • hotel and restaurant recommendations 
  • a pull-out map of the city centre 

Read about the coffee revolution that caffinated the city and gawk at this guide’s photos of Bratislava’s numerous parks, some of which bleed into the expansive Small Carpathians. Discover why the Slovak capital is nicknamed “Party-slava” with our detailed overview of the capital’s dynamic nightlife. When daylight clears the street of revelers, explore the ever-changing face of Bratislava, a multicultural city ready to embrace every type of wanderer.  

