How the Kuciak case changed Slovakia (overview)

It will soon be two years since investigative reporter Ján Kuciak was killed in his house in Veľká Mača. His fiancée Martina Kušnírová was shot dead along with him. Very soon after their dead bodies were discovered on February 26, 2018, the police said that the murder was most likely linked to Kuciak’s journalistic work.

Unlike most cases of murdered journalists in the world, the police detained and charged not just the persons whom they believe to have fired the shots, but also those who ordered the murder. The trial will start within two years since the murder occurred.

The trial with Marián Kočner, Alena Zsuzsová, Tomáš Szabó and Miroslav Marček will start on January 13, 2020. Zoltán Andruskó, who has admitted to having acted as the middleman between those who ordered the murder and those who executed it, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on December 30, 2019 in a separate proceeding , based on his plea bargain deal. He has thus become an important witness in the case against the four persons.

For Slovakia, the murder of a journalist was an unprecedented event and it quickly became clear that it would be a watershed moment, particularly given the immediate reaction among the public. The protests that followed forced then PM Robert Fico to step down with his third government, and major reshuffles in the cabinet followed.

About 25,000 people gathered in Bratislava on March 2 in memory of murdered investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová. (Source: SITA)

The movement that emerged from the protests has since had an impact on party politics in Slovakia. The protests were also seen as one of the driving forces behind the election of current President Zuzana Čaputová.

As the investigation of the murder progressed and as media published various materials leaked to them in the process and facts they found while working on stories, including some that Kuciak himself had been working on before he was killed, Slovakia’s public learned many disturbing details about how the state and its bodies had been working. Ties between ruling politicians and high state officials and judges to the criminal environment have been uncovered.

Two years of disturbing revelations in the press on a regular basis have led to considerable frustration among voters. Observers believe this to be reflected in the growing support for extremist movements. On the other hand, many, including President Čaputová, see the events of the past two years as an opportunity for Slovak society to cleanse itself.

"The problems we are facing are far from small, but I trust that thanks to honest and professional investigators and prosecutors we are seeing a cleansing process today,” Čaputová said in her New Year’s address on January 1.

The 2020 parliamentary election, taking place on February 29 (only days after the second anniversary of the murder) has thus been dubbed one of the most important votes in Slovakia’s 27-year history.

How the murder and its aftermath changed Slovakia in different walks of life

Government

Culture Minister Marek Maďarič reisgns (Source: SME)

Drucker (second from right) arrives to the Presidential Palace to hand in his resignation. (Source: Sme)

Civil society

Not only journalists, who led the commemorative event that took place in Bratislava on March 2, 2018 with thousands of people in attendance, but also other citizens and inhabitants of Slovakia quickly realised that the murder of a journalist would have far-reaching consequences.

A series of protest marches followed in towns and cities around Slovakia and also abroad throughout March and April, co-organised by young people who previously organised anti-corruption marches in Bratislava.

The biggest gathering in Bratislava, in mid-March, reportedly exceeded the size of the demonstrations that took place in the Slovak capital during the 1989 Velvet Revolution, with an estimated 70,000 people in attendance.

The For a Decent Slovakia civic initiative that formed behind the protests is calling for permanent change in the country, its organisers stated.

While the For a Decent Slovakia initiative remained the most significant one, several others emerged. University students formed the Nie Je Nám to Jedno (We Do Care) initiative, and the Chceme Veriť (We Want to Believe), connected the established non-governmental organisations Fair-Play Alliance, Via Iuris, Slovak Governance Institute, Human Rights League, Open Society Foundation, Pontis Foundation and Let's Stop Corruption foundation.

Significant cultural personalities created the initiative Kultúrny Reparát (Culture Resit) when Marek Maďarič, former culture minister, stepped down from his post and Ľubica Laššáková was appointed the new minister.

Political scene

Before the murder, most observers expected Andrej Kiska not to run for a second presidential term. Kiska, who had been seen as a counterweight to Fico’s government throughout his term, indeed announced in May 2018 that he wasn’t in for re-election. At the same time, however, he did say he wanted to remain “part of the new era”. He has since repeatedly admitted that the murder and its aftermath largely impacted his decision not to withdraw from political life. After he wrapped up his presidential term in June 2019, Kiska announced that he was starting a new political party. He is the party’s chairman and is running as its leader in the upcoming parliamentary election. Andrej Kiska requests the registration of his new party, September 2019. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubco)

Three important elections were held in Slovakia since the murder: municipal, presidential, and European:

Police

The murder has led to major changes in the top posts of the police, closely observed due to the murder investigation but also due to other scandals that occurred over the past two years, most notably the abduction of a Vietnamese citizen.

Tibor Gašpar (Source: Sme)

On April 17, 2018, Tibor Gašpar yielded to public pressure and stepped down as police corps president, with the pretext of calming the situation amid major protests. His resignation was one of the main demands, with protesters claiming that he had lost the trust of the public. Gaspar is a relative of the Nitra-based businessman Miroslav Bödör, owner of the Bonul security company. His son, Norbert Bödör, had been suspected of involvement in the screening of journalists ordered by Kočner the year before the murder.

Milan Lučanský was first appointed as a temporary replacement for Gašpar. In April 2019, he was selected to serve as the duly chosen Police Corps president for a four-year term, based on new rules introduced in the wake of the protests in late 2018. Milan Lučanský (Source: SME)

The change in the top post of the police corps was preceded by changes in the lower ranks of the corps:

NAKA Anti-Corruption Unit head Róbert Krajmer resigned in late March 2018. Murdered journalist Kuciak pointed out in his articles that Krajmer’s wife does business in a company controlled by influential businessmen Zoroslav Kollár and Norbert Bödör. The police listed Kollár on the so-called mafia lists and Bödör is an influential businessman from Nitra close to the ruling Smer party, the Sme daily recalled. Krajmer made newspaper headlines when it was revealed that he appeared at the crime scene of the double murder of Kuciak and Kušnírová. The opposition claimed that there was no reason for him to be there. Róbert Krajmer (second left) at the crime scene in front of Ján Kuciak's house. (Source: TASR)

NAKA director Peter Hraško resigned in connection with the protests that followed the murder as well. Hraško left in November 2018 amid a disciplinary proceeding initiated against him by Police Corps President Lučanský concerning the hearings of the For a Decent Slovakia initiative’s representatives. He was replaced in the post by Branislav Zurian in April 2019.

Two investigators from the national financial unit of police in Banská Bystrica, Štefan Jombík and Jaroslav Barochovský, left the police forces as of the end of 2018. Jombík and Barochovský have in the past investigated several cases, which they concluded to be to the obvious advantage and benefit of Kočner.

Judiciary and prosecution

The consequences of the changes taking place in Slovak society following the murder of Kuciak and Kušnírová were only reflected in the judiciary in 2019, mainly due to the messages leaked to the Slovak media from Kočner’s phone. It turned out that Kočner had led lively conversations and dealings with a number of judges and prosecutors, including in top posts.

>>> Read more about the judges who were mentioned in Kočner’s Threema

Other cases

Gorilla

The charges against former general prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka pertain to the Gorilla case, which has been influencing public life in Slovakia ever since the transcript of the so-called Gorilla file first published in 2011.

Police wrote on Facebook that Trnka is being charged for his conduct between 2007 and 2014. As a public official he did not fulfil his duty and after accepting the Gorilla sound recording he did not pass it on to law enforcement authorities.

Instead of investigating the Gorilla corruption case, Trnka as general prosecutor hid the recording in his safe for Kočner. After he left the post in 2011, he and his two accomplices tried to blackmail Jaroslav Haščák, co-owner of the Penta financial group, who is heavily featured in the transcribed file that leaked to the internet in late 2011. After learning what they had done, Kočner threatened them with murder, and even recorded the conversation.

The Denník N daily published the recording in October 2019. Just one day later, several media outlets received a link to download a recording, which the Gorilla file is based on. The police found the recording when searching the premises of Kočner in 2018.

Promissory notes trial

Besides the murder case, Kočner is currently facing another unprecedented trial, the so-called forged promissory notes case.

Kočner and former TV Markíza director Pavol Rusko stand accused of forging four promissory notes of the private television broadcaster Markíza and using the fakes in 2016 to demand €69 million from the network. Šanta said earlier that this crime is unprecedented in the history of the Czecho-Slovak judiciary.

>>> Read more about the promissory notes case

Most recently, the promissory notes case was impacted by the sanctions that the US imposed on him and his companies in December 2019 within the law known as the Magnitsky Act.

The Bonaparte case

Businessman Ladislav Bašternák is the person through whom the idiom “our people” was coined.

In March 2019, the Bratislava Regional Court confirmed a verdict for Bašternák for tax fraud and tax evasion. He is to spend five years in prison and prohibited from carrying out any business activities for five years, his property forfeited as well.

This means that the last flat he owns, in which ex-PM and Smer chair Robert Fico lives, will become property of the state.

He is a 46-year-old businessman whose activities are linked to several Slovak politicians. His companies deal with, among other things, the real estate business.

Media

The major media in the country started closer cooperation the murder of their colleague, under the slogan All for Jan. All dailies published Kuciak’s last unfinished story about Italian mafia in Slovakia simultaneously.

The cooperation included journalists from Aktuality, Sme, Denník N, Hospodárske Noviny, and Nový Čas dailies, the Trend weekly, the Postoj website, the public-service RTVS as well as the private Markíza and Joj TV broadcasters. Foreign media also joined: the Swiss Blic, the Polish Onet, the Czech public radio Český Rozhlas and the German Die Welt. Their aim was to work on stories that were opened by Kuciak before he was silenced by his murderers. The cooperation efforts gradually faded, however.

The main aim was to create a platform for the cooperation of Slovak investigative journalists with their colleagues abroad, as well as those working in other Slovak media outlets.

ICJK already signed an agreement with the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which unites and supports journalistic projects focused on revealing corruption and international organised crime in more than 30 countries on four continents.

The main aim was to create a platform for the cooperation of Slovak investigative journalists with their colleagues abroad, as well as those working in other Slovak media outlets. ICJK already signed an agreement with the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which unites and supports journalistic projects focused on revealing corruption and international organised crime in more than 30 countries on four continents. Journalists have demanded changes in the Press Code to secure better protection of investigative reporters.

Instead, the main change that was introduced was the right of reply granted to public officials, including politicians, returned to the Slovak legal system. It was first introduced under the first government of Robert Fico back in 2008, then cancelled by Iveta Radičová’s government in 2011. Now parliament has passed a new right-of-reply law, to become valid as soon as November 1, 2019.

The parliament approved amendments to the Press Code, proposed by Smer MP Dušan Jarjabek, on September 17, 2019. Publishers and international media organisations previously criticised and rejected the draft amendments, which first appeared in January 2019.

As the investigation of the murder of their colleague progressed, journalists have learned that several of them were followed by agents hired by Kočner and yet more of them screened by the police.

Journalists were screened in 2017, allegedly in relation to the Filip Rybanič case.

Rybanič used to work at the bank where he looked into the bank accounts of ex-interior minister Robert Kaliňák. The police claim that they wanted to know whether he had passed information to journalists. However, they did not screen just journalists but also their relatives. Some of the journalists were not even dealing with the Rybanič case, also TV presenters and regional journalists were screened.

Kuciak was one of the journalists screened. Yet, his screening took place in autumn 2017, a few months after the screenings of other journalists and a few months before he was murdered.

The investigator of the Interior Ministry’s inspection service has brought charges against Pavol Vorobjov, former head of the financial police’s intelligence unit that surveilled several journalists, including Kuciak.

Vorobjov has been accused of abusing the powers of a public official and of the unauthorised use of personal data.

The information from the screening is believed to have been used for the purposes of the illegal surveillance of journalists. Former journalist-turned-SIS-agent Peter Toth allegedly acted as middleman. Toth and Kočner were friends. One of the people who actually followed the journalists was former Communist-era secret service ŠtB agent and later SIS agent, Miroslav Kriak, who has admitted to this.

12. Jan 2020 at 8:34