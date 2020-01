See how predators are counted in Malá Fatra

Volunteers help.

Together with volunteers, Malá Fatra National Park is organising the counting of predators, focused mainly on wolves and lynx.

This is the fifth year of counting in this national park. Look in our gallery to see how volunteers participate, measure the prints of animals and take pictures of them.

18. Jan 2020 at 9:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff