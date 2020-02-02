Invest in Slovakia: Country basics

Practical information from Investment Advisory Guide

This article was published in Investment Advisory Guide - Your key to understanding the Slovak business environment.

Just how big is Slovakia in land area and population? Which countries neighbour the heart of Europe and what percentage of people of nationalities other than Slovak call it home? Get to know Slovakia through the wealth of information below before you invest.

Area: 49,036 km2

Land use: agricultural land: 48.9%, forest: 41.1%, urban areas: 4.8%, water: 1.9%, other: 3.3%

Protected area as national parks, protected grounds: 22.65%

Borders with neighbouring states: Hungary (654.8 km), Poland (541.1 km), the Czech Republic (251.8 km), Austria (106.7 km) and Ukraine (97.8 km)

Time zone: GMT/UTC +1 hour

Currency: euro €

Language: Slovak

Population (2018): 5.445 million (48.8% men, 51.2% women)

Average age of population (2018): 40.8 years

Life expectancy (2018): 80.9 years (women), 73.8 years (men)

Total population increase per 1,000 inhabitants (2017): 1.4%

Nationalities: Slovak: 81.1%, Hungarian: 8.4%, Roma: 2% (10% - estimated), other: 1.7% (Czech, Ruthenian, Ukrainian, German, Polish, Russian), 6.7% other and undeclared

Religion: Roman Catholic 62%, Evangelical 5.9%, Greek Catholic 3.8%, Reformed 1.8%, Orthodox 0.9%, other 1.6%, not specified 10.6%, no religion 13.4%; Literacy: 99.6%

Capital: Bratislava (population (2018): 432,864

Other major cities: Košice (238,757), Banská Bystrica (76,458)

Towns (2018): 140 (settlements with more than 5,000 inhabitants)

Villages (2018): 2,750 (settlements with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants)

2. Feb 2020 at 7:32 | Compiled by Spectator staff