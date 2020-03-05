Items in shopping cart: View
The football business in Slovakia resembles a big black hole

Is it possible to make a decent profit off of Slovak football?

5. Mar 2020 at 10:59 Pavol Spál

From left to the right: Ivan Kmotrík Jr. of Slovan Bratislava, Jozef Antošík of MŠK Žilina, and Róbert Rybníček of AS Trenčín. (Source: Sme/TASR)

What will you find in the story?

  • How does the football business in Slovakia work?
  • Which clubs have the highest profits and losses?
  • How do they generate money?
  • What brings clubs the highest revenues?
  • Which club attracts the most sponsors?

FC Barcelona became the world’s wealthiest club for the first time last season, earning nearly €841 million. This stems from a study by Deloitte, a provider of consulting, audit, tax, and related services.

The club's earnings are a world record. The Spanish champion’s revenues grew year-on-year by up to €150 million.

The English Premier League, in total, boasts the highest revenues of over €5 billion.

So, how do football clubs in Slovakia manage?

In 2018, the league clubs combined totalled €58,010,565, which is an increase of €17 million, the Deloitte Football Money League reads. The study is based on the financial statements for the period from January 1, 2018, until December 31, 2018. The sums for 2019 are not yet known.

Highest revenues in Žilina

“How much did I invest in football? I could calculate it, but I prefer not to. That would be cruel,” Jozef Antošík, owner of the football club MŠK Žilina, has said in the past.

