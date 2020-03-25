Good news from Slovakia: People unite in the times of crisis to help medical staff

The new platforms managed to collect thousands of euros to help obtain necessary protective equipment.

The KtopomozeSlovensku.sk (Who Will Help Slovakia) online platform seems to be successful in achieving its goal.

Funded to offer a helping hand to medical workers and distribute protective equipment across all Slovakia, it has collected almost €677,000 so far through crowdfunding, as the March 24 data suggests.

The platform has meanwhile received about 900 requests for help from medical workers.

“We ask medical workers to be patient,” the initiative wrote on Facebook. “Almost all protective and disinfection means are scarce goods and we send them as soon as we obtain them.”

3D printing

Another initiative, where the Pomoznemocnici.sk (Help the Hospital) platform unites people with a 3D printer to help with printing protective face shields, collected €32,000 in the past seven days.

The money will enable them to print more than 6,470 shields. However, medical workers ask for more than 12,000 such shields.

25. Mar 2020 at 13:26 | Compiled by Spectator staff