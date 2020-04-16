Explorer Barabáš: The more we travel, the more exposed we are to viruses

Slovak documentary filmmaker PAVOL BARABÁŠ (60) has produced many documentary films about remote parts of the world, but he loves the Tatras best. (Source: TASR)

He learned how to live with malaria and returned from the Congolese Rainforest with an unknown disease, which left him swollen and spotted like a leopard. It is the price to be paid for discovering the world, Slovak documentary filmmaker PAVOL BARABÁŠ claims.

He believes if we act responsibly, we can learn how to live with another invisible enemy: the virus that is changing our world so quickly. People will not give up travelling, he tells the Sme daily.

Have you ever been exposed to a virus in another country during your travels around the world? Were you not afraid you would fall sick with some exotic disease?