Slovakia’s castles welcome back visitors, with disinfection

The recent reopening of the well-preserved ruins of Beckov Castle, near Trenčín, refreshed a visitor’s memory from 2012 when it reopened after two years of reconstruction. Now, the castle is welcoming back visitors once again, with new rules, following a two-month shutdown linked to the coronavirus.

“Disinfection was placed on the table by a ticket office and by every entrance to the castle’s premises,” Michal Štefan, a first-time visitor to Beckov, told The Slovak Spectator.

Beckov Castle is one of many castles that have reopened from May 6 after the authorities relaxed lockdown measures. Several reopened castles, simultaneously serving as museums, fall under the Slovak National Museum (SNM), including Bojnice Castle and Modrý Kameň, a castle dedicated to toys and puppetry in the south of Slovakia.