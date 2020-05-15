Items in shopping cart: View
Slovakia’s castles welcome back visitors, with disinfection

Devín Castle and several city museums in Bratislava will reopen on May 16.

15. May 2020 at 11:32 Peter Dlhopolec

Beckov Castle near Trenčín. (Source: Ľuboš Balažovič)

The recent reopening of the well-preserved ruins of Beckov Castle, near Trenčín, refreshed a visitor’s memory from 2012 when it reopened after two years of reconstruction. Now, the castle is welcoming back visitors once again, with new rules, following a two-month shutdown linked to the coronavirus.

SNM museums-castles:

  • Betliar,
  • Bojnice,
  • Bratislava,
  • Červený Kameň (Red Stone),
  • Krásna Hôrka (closed),
  • Modrý Kameň (Blue Stone),
  • Spiš.

“Disinfection was placed on the table by a ticket office and by every entrance to the castle’s premises,” Michal Štefan, a first-time visitor to Beckov, told The Slovak Spectator.

Beckov Castle is one of many castles that have reopened from May 6 after the authorities relaxed lockdown measures. Several reopened castles, simultaneously serving as museums, fall under the Slovak National Museum (SNM), including Bojnice Castle and Modrý Kameň, a castle dedicated to toys and puppetry in the south of Slovakia.

