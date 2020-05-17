Items in shopping cart: View
Justice Minister: I will do as much as possible in my first year

Mária Kolíková served as the state secretary for two incomplete terms. She realises the government has the most energy for changes at the start.

17. May 2020 at 20:00 Michaela Terenzani

Mária Kolíková serves as the justice minister in the government of Igor Matovič. (Source: TASR)

The coronavirus pandemic forced Slovakia's new government of Igor Matovič to delve into the legislative process and justified non-standard legislative processes head-on. It is very important that lawmakers, mainly those who are new to the process, respect the standards of law creation, says Justice Minister Mária Kolíková.

In this interview with The Slovak Spectator, she also talks about:

  • the Justice Ministry's plans to redraw the court map
  • how the new court map and other measures should help fight against corruption
  • how to tackle unpredictability, both of court rulings and in the legislative process,
  • her professional background and more.

The Slovak Spectator (TSS): Many see you as Lucia Žitňanská’s successor in this ministerial post. Do you see yourself that way too?

Mária Kolíková (MK): I would definitely like to continue the reform we started with Lucia Žitňanská, especially the reorganisation of the court map, or the network of courts in the country, with the aim to have judges specialised on one agenda. This will enable better quality rulings made within a reasonable amount of time.

TSS: What will that mean for the business environment? The programme statement suggests you are going to start with family agenda courts.

