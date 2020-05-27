Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slovakia will have a new ministry by summer

It will take over the tasks of the Deputy OM office and some of the regional development agenda.

The number of ministries in Slovakia will increase as of July 1.

The current Office of Deputy PM for Investment and Informatisation will be transformed into the Ministry of Investments, Regional Development and Informatisation, gaining some tasks that currently fall under the Agriculture Ministry. It will be led by Veronika Remišová of the Za Ľudí party.

The change, which is part of the amendment to the law on the organisation of activities of the government and central state administration organisations, was approved by the parliament in mid-May and signed by President Zuzana Čaputová.

The newly-established ministry will take over the tasks of the deputy PM office on July 1, followed by the tasks of the Agriculture Ministry for regional development on October 1, the SITA newswire reported.

The agenda of another deputy PM also in focus

The aim of the changes is to centralise and concentrate the agenda of regional development and EU funds at one ministry, improve the processes and to strengthen the principles of transparency, effectiveness, management, and usefulness.

By changing the law, they also want to create a legal framework and institutional ground for Deputy PM for Legislation and Strategic Planning Štefan Holý (Sme Rodina) so that he can start fulfulling the tasks from the governmental programme statement as soon as possible, SITA reported.

27. May 2020 at 13:55  | Compiled by Spectator staff

