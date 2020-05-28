Coronavirus may ruin Slovakia's music clubs for good

Club goers listen to live music at the Stromoradie music club in Prešov in 2019. (Source: Stromoradie/smARTin fotograf)

At a sunlit cemetery in the eastern Slovak town of Prešov, an older woman dressed up in black, leans over a grave by a little church to place fresh tulips on it. The small music club with a conspicuous sign - Stromoradie - stands a short walking distance away, hidden among the trees of a long narrow avenue. The cultural microorganism, pulsating with life before the pandemic, may bleed out without a helping hand.

Facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus, Stromoradie and 16 other small music clubs, which organise about 2,000 concerts a year for more than half a million visitors, has thus established the Association of Music Clubs in Slovakia, hoping to dig themselves out of the unfavourable position they are in.