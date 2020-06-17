How to travel to and from Slovakia post-coronavirus

Check out which border crossings are open, and how bus, train and air transport works.

Following the low numbers of COVID-19 positive cases as well as the death toll, Slovakia has started opening to the world more. First, it cancelled border controls at the crossings with the Czech Republic, Austria and Hungary on June 5, and then extended the list by 16 more countries a few days later.

The lifted measures have put an end to the mandatory state or smart quarantine, and also enabled several carriers to restore their operation.

If you plan to travel to or from Slovakia, here is some useful information before kicking off a trip:

How do I cross borders to and from Slovakia?

The borders between Slovakia and the Czech Republic, Austria and Hungary opened on June 5, 2020. It means that people with a permanent or a temporary residence in these countries crossing borders do not have to show a negative COVID-19 test and undergo quarantine.

Those without any permanent or temporary residence in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria should have at least two identification documents with them, such as:

a health insurance card;

a rental contract;

an employment contract;

an agreement on performing the job;

a confirmation from employer;

an ownership deed;

a trade licence;

a confirmation of the utility bills payments;

a confirmation on opening the bank account;

an insurance agreement, etc.

It is possible to travel to Poland without any restrictions for 48 hours as of the morning of June 10. The police recommend checking conditions for entering the country at respective websites.

It is also necessary to print out a form on crossing state borders. The time and date of crossing the border will be entered in the form at the border crossing. You should have the form with you when returning to Slovakia in order to prevent being sent to home quarantine.

Those who stay in Poland more than 48 hours should take the COVID-19 test at least on the fifth day after returning to Slovakia and, if positive, report it to their doctor and respective Regional Public Health Authority (RÚVZ) office. They should stay home until the test is negative.

The list of safe countries Austria

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Liechtenstein

Latvia

Lithuania

Malta

Norway

Slovenia

Switzerland

How can I travel from Slovakia to "safe" European countries?

Slovakia opened its borders to another 16 European countries, which the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) considers epidemiologically safe as of June 10. Travellers to/from these countries do not need to show a negative COVID-19 test and/or go to into quarantine.

The ÚVZ will regularly update the list of safe countries.

How can I travel between Slovakia and countries not on the "safe" list?

Incomers from countries not labelled as safe need to show a negative COVID-19 test no older than 96 hours.

If they cross the controlled border crossing, they need to show the test to the police officers. Those who enter Slovakia via an uncontrolled border crossing, they need to hand the test result to the RÚVZ respective to their place of residence or temporary stay. The test can be filed in English, German, Czech or Slovak (in case the original language is none of these, a translation is required).

Home isolation remains compulsory for these incomers, as well as taking another test after at least 5th day after their arrival. (Based on the premise that two negative tests prove the person is healthy).

People living in the same household need to stay in isolation too. Isolation ends after the test is negative.

The same applies to foreigners, including EU citizens who visited a country not on the safe list in the past 14 days. They can enter Slovakia via borders with the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland and Hungary, as well as the border crossings at the airports if they show a negative COVID-19 test not older than 96 hours and then undergo home isolation.

Those who do not enter via a controlled border crossing should contact the respective RÚVZ by phone. They should then take another test after at least five days.

Before travelling, people should check the conditions for entering their final destination. You can find them also on the website of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, but only in Slovak.

Which border crossings are open?

All Slovakia's border crossings with Austria, the Czech Republic and Hungary have been open since June 5.

There are still closed borders with Poland and Ukraine, and people can enter the country only through selected crossings:

Poland Trstená – Chyžné (passenger and freight transport) Komárnik – Barwinek (passenger and freight transport) Only for travelling for 48 hours or the return of people with permanent or a temporary residence in Slovakia.

Ukraine Vyšné Nemecké Ubľa – Maly Bereznyj Only for the return of Slovak citizens and transport through Slovakia, or the citizens who meet Ukraine’s conditions for returning to its territory.



Group of foreigners who are allowed to enter Slovakia through the outer border with Ukraine:

foreigners with a relationship to a Slovak citizen (spouses, minors, parents of a minor who is a Slovak citizen): do not need to be accompanied by their children or spouses, but have to show a document proving the relationship (original or copy of birth certificate, marriage certificate,...). Documents not in Slovak must be accompanied by translation, unofficial is enough.

(spouses, minors, parents of a minor who is a Slovak citizen): do not need to be accompanied by their children or spouses, but have to show a document proving the relationship (original or copy of birth certificate, marriage certificate,...). Documents not in Slovak must be accompanied by translation, unofficial is enough. foreigners with a valid residence permit in Slovakia ;

; foreigners with exemptions (like working in health care, social care, or students).

Can I transit via Slovakia?

EU citizens and their family members who return to the EU member state they come from (they do not need to have residence there) can travel through Slovakia without an exemption from the Interior Ministry, but their transit cannot last longer than eight hours, including breaks.

EU citizens who return to the EU member state where they have a permanent or a temporary residence but are not citizens of this country have to ask the Interior Ministry for an exception at least two days in advance. The transit cannot last longer than eight hours, including breaks.

They are also recommended to check the situation in Slovakia’s neighbouring countries.

Non-EU citizens who return to the EU member state where they have permanent or a temporary residence can transit via Slovakia only if they show a negative COVID-19 test in Slovak, Czech, English or German. The transit cannot last longer than eight hours, including breaks.

How can I travel to Slovakia by bus?

Several bus and train operators have restored connections between Slovakia and its neighbouring countries.

The Slovak Lines bus operator is now running buses to/from Vienna, Hainburg (both Austria) and Budapest (Hungary), and stops at international airports. Passengers are required to cover their faces while travelling. They are allowed to enter via the front door and buy a ticket from the driver. Passengers cannot sit in the first two rows behind drivers.

The FlixBus carrier has restored its international bus connections between Bratislava and Vienna (some stop also at train stations and airports), Košice and Prague (via Banská Bystrica, Trenčín and Uherské Hradište), Bratislava and Prague, and Košice and Plzeň (via Poprad and Žilina). Passengers are required to cover their faces while travelling and disinfect their hands. The entrance is possible only through the back door, with passengers being checked in through their mobile phones. The sale of refreshments is suspended and toilettes are closed. Passengers are asked to purchase their tickets in advance.

RegioJet restarted its bus service between Slovakia and Austria (to Vienna, including the stop at the airport), and will add connections to the Czech Republic (Prague, Brno) and Hungary (Budapest) on June 19.

The carrier offers the usual services to its passengers onboard of both trains and buses, including the purchase of refreshments and the use of toilettes. Passengers are required to cover their faces. There are also disinfectants instead of soap. The ticket price includes free seat reservation.

How can I travel to Slovakia by train?

The state-run railway passenger carrier ZSSK has restored international transport to the Czech Republic and Austria. The international trains to Poland are expected to be launched on June 22, and to Hungary and Ukraine on July 1. Passengers need to cover their faces when purchasing tickets at the counters and also onboard. If they fail to do so, the conductor may ask them to leave the train.

Passengers travelling onboard of InterCity trains on the Košice – Bratislava – Vienna route receive bottled water (0.5 litre), and the carrier offers daily newspapers in electronic form. Passengers in 1st class also receive hot drinks. The carrier is gradually putting restaurant wagons in national trains into use from June 14.

RegioJet restored connections between Slovakia and the Czech Republic, and also to/from Rijeka in Croatia and Ljubljana in Slovenia. The carrier offers the usual services to its passengers onboard of both trains and buses, including the purchase of refreshments and the use of toilettes. Passengers are required to cover their faces. There are also disinfectants instead of soap. The ticket price includes free seat reservation.

How can I travel to Slovakia by plane?

The international airports in Bratislava and Košice reopened on June 15. They gradually plan to restore all regular flights and charter to/from safe countries. For now, the Bratislava airport operates flights to Bulgaria, Greece and Cyprus, and the Košice airport to Austria and the Czech Republic.

The airport in Poprad will dispatch the first charter flights to Bulgaria in early July. The flights from Slovakia to the UK and Turkey are currently not permitted.

Passengers have to follow strict hygienic measures, including covering their faces with a mask or a scarf (except for children younger than 3 years of age) the whole time while at the airport and onboard the plane. They also have to disinfect their hands when entering the building, practice a 2-metre distance at check-in and security check. After arrival, their body temperature will be measured.

Flights from countries not on the safe lists are not permitted. As for Poland, flights are permitted only for passengers with a temporary or a permanent residence in Slovakia.

Also private and business flights to/from the safe countries are allowed.

Passengers whose flights land at airports in countries on the safe list should be able to travel to Slovakia if they are allowed to enter the territory of the respective country (check the above-mentioned information concerning borders).

If your plane lands in Vienna or Budapest, you can take a bus or a train to Slovakia as several carriers have restored their services. Check out what you need to do after arriving in Slovakia from safe or unsafe countries.

17. Jun 2020 at 16:23 | Radka Minarechová