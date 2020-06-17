Slovakia dropped in competitiveness

The first position of 2020 belongs to Singapore.

Slovakia has fallen in the competitiveness ranking. It placed 57th in the recent IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2020, down four positions compared with last year.

From a total of 63 monitored countries, Croatia is the only European country that scored worse than Slovakia.

The index, published by the International Institute for Management Development with cooperation with the F. A. Hayek Foundation Bratislava and other organisations from all over the world, expressed the quality of the business environment, while the quality environment is one that helps business the most to become successful home and abroad.

Slovakia stood among highly competitive countries in the years 2007 – 2009 (ranked 30th), as the authors of the report pointed out.

Quality of business environment

17. Jun 2020 at 13:13 | Compiled by Spectator staff