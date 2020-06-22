Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slovakia struggled with floods during the weekend

The SHMÚ has issued warnings for June 22.

Bratislava's flooded Gagarinova Street.Bratislava's flooded Gagarinova Street. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia has experienced heavy rain in the past few days.

During the weekend of June 20-21, the most precipitation fell in Bratislava Region and Trnava Region.

The total precipitation there amounted to 40-60 millimetres on average. The highest amount was reported in Pernek in the Malacky district (Bratislava Region), with a total of nearly 89 millimetres in precipitation, the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) wrote on Facebook.

On the other hand, in the eastern parts of the Danubian Lowland, less than 6 millimetres fell.

Firefighters and water managers on site

Firefighters assisted in 18 flood-related situations in Bratislava Region on June 20 and were also present in two municipalities in Prešov Region, where roads, bridges and fences were destroyed by the water. Furthermore, they helped drain water in Žilina Region and Trnava Region, the Fire and Rescue Corps (HaZZ) told the SITA newswire.

Water managers with heavy machinery were in the field during the weekend, helping to repair some of the damage caused by local floods. They removed the drifts and barriers in water flows and stabilised the damaged banks, the TASR newswire wrote.

Warnings remain in place

The SHMÚ now expects the rain to move to the northern areas. It already issued a second-level warning for the northern districts of Žilina Region and Prešov Region, and a first-level warning for the northern districts of Trenčín Region, effective until 21:00.

The first and second-level warnings have also been issued for nearly the entire Žilina Region.

“Due to the expected rainfall and high saturation of river basins, it is possible the water levels could increase and reach or exceed the flood levels,” SHMÚ said, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

SHMÚ has also issued warnings against strong winds in the mountains and most districts in eastern Slovakia for the afternoon of June 22 and June 23.

22. Jun 2020 at 13:05  | Compiled by Spectator staff

