Watch a painting change in front of your eyes at Tricklandia in the High Tatras

Slovak artist Miroslav Matuščin is behind the new exhibition.

In the High Tatras, Starý Smokovec's Tricklandia gallery is known for its exhibitions based on trick-art and optical illusions. The individual pieces are inspired by Slovak folk tales and fairy-tales, but they also present facts about Slovakia's villages and castles. If you want to learn more about the High Tatras region, check our High Tatras travel guide.

This season, the gallery has a novelty that also links modern technology with folk culture, sparking an interest in Slovak folklore among the younger generation.

The gallery's Mystery Exhibition is composed of a painting that changes right in front of visitors, depending on the light that shines on the piece of art. The magic lies in double exposition: The same painting looks different under red and blue light.

Tricklandia cooperated on this project with Slovak artist Miroslav Matuščin, a pupil of Albín Brunovský, who dedicated 14 years to Slovak folk architecture.

“We wanted to create something that will have value not only as an experience but also as art,” said Marián Aštáry, one of the founders of Tricklandia.

Tricklandia is open daily from 10:00 to 18:00. It is necessary to book tickets online at www.tricklandia.sk. Address: Tricklandia​​​​​, ul. Cesta Slobody 4, Starý Smokovec, Slovensko

Art pieces with double exposure are popular nowadays, especially in street art. Creators worked on the exhibition for more than two months while Tricklandia was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides the Mystery exhibition, there are two more 40m2 paintings worth seeing.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/sRmQLJAwOYA

29. Jun 2020 at 13:34 | Compiled by Spectator staff