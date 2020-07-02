Slovakia's 'rare' fascist monuments escape wave of statue removals

There are many statues in Slovakia over which we could debate whether their human models deserve a monument in a public space and then, there are those that should not even be the subject of a discussion and they yet stand.
The statue of the President of the clerical-nationalist Slovak State and Hitler’s collaborator, Jozef Tiso, has not been torn down in Čakajovce near Nitra. In Varín near Žilina, they even named a street after this Roman Catholic priest.
Tiso's minister, Ferdinand Ďurčanský, has a bust in the town of Rajec, located in the Žilina Region, as well.
Tiso seen as a priest
The village of Čakajovce is infamous for its life-size statue of Jozef Tiso, the only one of its kind in Slovakia. It is part of a pantheon of Slovak functionaries of which the village boasts, situated near the town hall. It also includes a memorial to soldiers who fell in both world wars.