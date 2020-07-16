Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

The oldest witnesses of history: Vote for Slovakia's prettiest tree

Slovak and other European trees have riveting stories to share.

16. Jul 2020 at 11:44 Peter Getting

The common pear tree in the village of Laclavá, Žilina Region, is 300 years old and one of the 2020 finalists. The contest's winner will represent Slovakia on a European level next year. (Source: Ekopolis)

In Slovakia, entire forests, including those in the national parks, are quickly disappearing because of logging. Deciduous trees and conifers are, in large numbers, replaced by monocultures and development projects, while our cities keep suffocating due to smog and lack of greenery.

On the other hand, we are proud to be the most forested country in Europe. How do we explain this discrepancy?

"Perhaps the primacy among European countries is the reason why we naively and mistakenly think that we do not have a problem with greenery," Milan Hronec, program manager of the Ekopolis Foundation, thinks.

