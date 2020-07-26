Replica of sacrificial place was uncovered in Nižná Myšľa

Visitors of the archaeological locality can explore the life and rituals of people from the Bronze Age.

Replica of the sacrificial hole was uncovered in the village of Nižná Myšľa in eastern Slovakia, one of the most significant archaeological localities of European significance. Learn what you should not miss when visiting the Košice region.

The project is part of the exhibition that should show visitors the life and rituals of people from the Bronze Age.

In 1993, a two and half metre-deep sacrificial hole was uncovered. It was hiding the skeletons of four women, divided from each other only with a layer of soil together with the bigger section of a boiled child skull.

“It is interesting that every murdered woman was covered with soil and parts of sacrificed animals and ceramic vessels, bronze ring, clay weight from weaving loom and ceramic circles and stones,” said Ján Melich from the Collegium Myssle civic association, which is behind the project, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

We can only guess today what was the reason for the ritual, he noted. “Similar rituals were not entirely unique in the given era and their part was often also anthropophagy or cannibalism, inaccurately said,” Melich noted, as quoted by SITA.

Popular archaeological locality

The replica of the sacrificial hole is another project made accessible to the public in the locality of the open-air museum in Nižná Myšľa.

Until now, two replicas of prehistoric houses, part of the defensive wall with an entrance gate to the town from the Bronze Age, two kitchen ovens and tunnel oven for the burning of ceramic vessels have been built.

“Visitors can also walk the educational path and learn more about the locality and its history,” Melich said for SITA.

Košice region travel guide: On the border between Western and Eastern European culture. Read more

The village of Nižná Myšľa is known as an archaeological locality of the Bronze Age with European importance. It reached its status in 1892 and it fascinates the world with its excavation site.

The Archaeological Institute of Slovak Academy of Sciences has been conducting its research here for 40 years and they succeeded in finding out the existence of several settlements from various prehistoric times tothe early Middle Ages.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Zemplínska šírava (dam) (Source: Jozef Rovňak (EXCEL))

26. Jul 2020 at 9:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff