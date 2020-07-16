Thursday news digest: PM is a plagiarist, Foreign Minister says UK inconsistent

Read your overview of news from Slovakia on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

This is your overview of news from July 16, 2020.

PM Matovič plagiarised his thesis, too

The Denník N has discovered that as well as Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár and Education Minister Branislav Gröhling, PM Igor Matovič also plagiarised his thesis.

He copied two publications in his thesis that earned him his master's degree in 1998, often copying word for word entire pages, including tables, the daily reports. When a reporter of Denník N went to the library to look at the thesis, four other people, including the dean of the faculty, sat with her and did not let her take pictures of the text.

Matovič reacted with what he entitled a Confession on Facebook. He apologised to all honest students who have never cheated and admitted that if things are as they are described by Denník N, he is indeed "a thief in this issue".

Matovič also argues that in his final year at the university, he was employing 2,000 people and school was not his priority.

Istropolis will be torn down

The iconic building of Istropolis at the Trnavské Mýto in Bratislava will be torn down, following a lengthy debate about what should be done with the building.

Immocap Group, the developer, presented a new form of Istropolis to the public on Thursday: a polyfunctional compound with a mix of offices, shops, flats and a congress hall.

Two lists of safe countries in the UK

The UK has two lists of safe countries, Slovakia is included in one of them, said Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok.

He noted that they have been in negotiations and Korčok would like to see the UK put both lists in accord.

In other news:

24 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Slovakia on July 15.

Part of the fast road R7 Ketelec - Dunajská Lužná - Šamorín – Holice and part of the D4 highway Ketelec – Rovinka, overall length almost 30 kilometres, will be open for drivers on Sunday, July 19 .

and part of the overall length almost 30 kilometres, will be . The United States will donate more than 13,000 surgical face masks, 600 medical protective suits and other items for the fight against the novel coronavirus to Slovakia. This follows an agreement signed by Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) and the US Ambassador to Slovakia Bridget Brink on July 15.

more than fight against the novel coronavirus to Slovakia. This follows an agreement signed by Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) and the US Ambassador to Slovakia Bridget Brink on July 15. Finance Minister Eduard Heger dismissed the president of the Financial Administration Lenka Wittenbergerová . Daniela Klučková will temporarily hold her position.

. Daniela Klučková will temporarily hold her position. M.R. Štefánik Airport in Bratislava handled about 293,000 travellers in the first six months of 2020. Over the same time last year, the airport handled almost a million people. After civilian flights were forbidden during half of March due to coronavirus measures, the airport noted a decrease in travellers by 69 percent .

handled in the first six months of 2020. Over the same time last year, the airport handled almost a million people. After civilian flights were forbidden during half of March due to coronavirus measures, the airport noted a . President Zuzana Čaputová has given credentials to five ambassadors who will lead Slovakia's diplomatic missions in Iran, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Turkey, Lebanon and Slovenia. She emphasized the promotion of Slovak and European interests in her speech.

Left to right: Ladislav Bellek (Iran), Alexander Micovčin (Switzerland and Liechtenstein), Ján Pšenica (Turkey), Marek Varga (Lebanon) and Peter Zeleňák (Slovenia) (Source: TASR)

