Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Čaputová: Keep Štefánik’s vision of democracy in mind

Slovakia marks 140 years since diplomat M. R. Štefánik was born on July 21, 1880 in Košariská.

President Zuzana Čaputová visits Košariská, where Slovak diplomat M. R. Štefánik was born 140 years ago, on July 21, 2020.President Zuzana Čaputová visits Košariská, where Slovak diplomat M. R. Štefánik was born 140 years ago, on July 21, 2020. (Source: TASR)

General Milan Rastislav Štefánik acted in critical moments as a statesman, President Zuzana Čaputová said about this Slovak diplomat and astronomer at a ceremony commemorating 140 years since his birth.

“To achieve the freedom of his nation, he went to the limits of self-sacrifice,” she said in Košariská (Trenčín Region), where Štefánik was born on July 21, 1880.

He always did what he considered his moral duty because “he felt responsible for the people he had acquired for his historical dream,” Čaputová continued.

“We need to remind ourselves more often how Štefánik understood democracy - as an obligation to think about whether we do not harm our neighbour, the nation, society, by our actions,” she added.

Therefore, politicians should not talk about but tackle problems, she emphasised in her speech. The president also encouraged people to act and live in the spirit of Štefánik’s legacy.

A great Slovak

The ceremony, held in his native house that now serves as the museum, was attended by PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO), Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina), and the representatives of Churches, local governments, various associations and organisations.

Related articleM. R. Štefánik: an uncompromising politician and royalist with debts Read more 

Matovič said the Slovak statesman, who co-founded Czechoslovakia after WWI, was the first Slovak European citizen to travel the world. But he always wanted to return home, he noted.

“His heart never stopped beating for Slovakia and he used his contacts, knowledge and ingenuity to help our ancestors in Slovakia create a country in which they will be able to live as a nation," Matovič said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The well-being of the nation is paramount, because “our nation is our mirror and our future,” Kollár said during the ceremony.

He also reminded representatives of political power that sacrifices must be made for the nation and asked people to not give up on their right to change things for the better.

Štefánik as an inspiration

Read alsoŠtefánik co-founded Czechoslovakia but did not live to see it thrive Read more 

Several ministers have celebrated Štefánik's legacy on Facebook as well. They pointed out that despite his poor background, thanks to his hard work and determination he became one of the greatest Slovaks, also known outside Slovakia.

Štefánik remains an inspiration for his ability to navigate through the complex labyrinths of European politics, former PM Peter Pellegrini said.

“His diplomatic experience is an inspiration, showing us how to professionally represent the interests of a small nation in the world of power politics,” he added.

21. Jul 2020 at 20:10  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Igor Matovič

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
Milan Rastislav Štefánik

Top stories

Tuesday news digest: Štefánik's legacy and Slovakia's success in Brussels

Here's what happened in Slovakia on July 21.

European Union leaders during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on July 17, 2020.

German business in Slovakia goes beyond automotive

German investors also have a significant presence in the energy and food-making sector, among others.

More than 600 companies in Slovakia have German shareholders

EU deal on recovery fund: Great news for Slovakia, says PM Matovič

Slovakia has gained what it intended to, the Slovak delegation said after returning from one of the longest-ever EU summits.

PM Igor Matovič presents the deal from the EU summit on July 21.

Distrust in UK data on COVID-19 in Slovakia. The country sends over its own

British experts to review the UK's travel corridor list on July 23.

British experts are to review the UK's travel corridor list this week. Slovakia hopes it will make it onto the list this time.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)