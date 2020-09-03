Shock and shame. Slovakia responds to the verdict in the Kuciak murder case

Politicians, non-governmental sector and journalists ask for the fight for justice to continue.

President Zuzana Čaputová

“I was shocked by the verdict and need to understand its explanation,” President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on Facebook. “I respect it, but I expect that the search for justice will not end and will continue at the Supreme Court.”

She is also thinking about the parents of the murdered couple and wished them strength.

Related article Kuciak murder verdict: Kočner and Zsuzsová not guilty Read more

“They and also all of us deserve to see that the consequences against those who ordered and arranged the murder of their children are drawn,” she added.

PM Igor Matovič

“It seems that for now the apparent instigators of the murder would like to slip out of clutches of justice… Let’s believe that justice will wait for them both,” PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) commented.

Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár

“Regarding the current state of our judiciary, we’re left with nothing else than hope that the judges decided based on evidence and facts, and not something else,” Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) commented.

Investments Minister Veronika Remišová

“Not guilty? The verdict on Kočner in the case of the murders of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová also means that the fight for justice in Slovakia continues,” said Minister of Investments and Za Ľudí chair Veronika Remišová. “The court’s decision on Marian Kočner and his companions in case of the murders of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová has opened another phase of the fight for justice in Slovakia. The verdict is not final. On the other hand, in an environment of mistrust of citizens towards police, the prosecutor’s office and courts in Slovakia, this verdict increases doubts about strong justice.”

Kuciak’s colleagues

“I am very disappointed and sad,” commented Peter Bárdy, editor-in-chief of the Aktuality.sk news website, where Ján Kuciak worked. “The court did not find Kočner and Zsuzsová guilty of the murders of Ján and Martina due to a lack of evidence. Although I'm disappointed, we are not resigning! This is not the end. Not even close. I am convinced that Kočner had Jan Kuciak murdered!”

“Great shame.” Marek Vagovič, head of the investigative team of Aktuality.sk, where Ján Kuciak worked

For a Decent Slovakia

Although September 3 was the day everybody was supposed to have a rest, Kočner and Zsuzsová were found not guilty, while Szabó was sentenced to 25 years in prison, the For a Decent Slovakia movement, which organised mass protests across the country after the couple had been murdered, wrote.

They stressed the need to find the person who ordered the murder and sentence him/her.

“We want to believe that the judges checked all the evidence properly and the verdict announced today follows their best consciousness and conscience,” the initiative wrote on Facebook, stressing it is only the first-instance decision, and since two senate members outvoted the senate chair, the Supreme Court will have the final say.

Dunja Mijatović, Commissioner for Human Rights

“More than 2.5 years after the killing of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová, the court decision of today shows that there is still work to do to ensure justice and prevent impunity,” Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović wrote on Twitter. “This is owed to the families and colleagues of both victims, as well as to Slovak society at large.”

Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

“RSF is shocked by the verdict in the case of Jan Kuciak’s murder as the people accused of being mastermind & intermediary are acquitted,” Christophe Deloire, secretary general of the Reporters Without Borders (RSF), wrote on Twitter. “An acquittal is an evidence of a huge failure of the investigation bodies and the judiciary.”

International Press Institute (IPI)

The acquittal of suspected mastermind Marian Kočner in the murder of Slovak journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kušnírová is a major setback for justice and the fight against impunity, the International Press Institute (IPI) commented.

“Slovakia has to start it all over again, until the murderers are convicted”, said IPI Executive Board Vice Chair Beata Balogová, editor-in-chief of the Sme daily and a key voice in the fight against impunity for Kuciak’s and Kušnírová’s murders. “Only then our faith in justice in Slovakia will be restored. Until then, we will be a country where murderers of a journalist escape punishment. I also think of the families of the victims and how their wounds are being opened up again and again.”

“We are hugely disappointed by this verdict, which repeats a tragic pattern we see worldwide: the hitmen go to jail while those ultimately responsible for the murder of journalists remain free,” IPI Deputy Director Scott Griffen, who attended the hearing, said. “But this cannot be the end. The fight for justice must continue. Investigators and prosecutors must restart their work, must push forward and ensure that this case does not become yet another cold statistic in the battle against impunity.”

3. Sep 2020 at 12:12 (modified at 3. Sep 2020 at 13:06) | Compiled by Spectator staff